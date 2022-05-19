WE'VE seen another change at the top of the leaderboard this week, with Cal Twomey joining Damian Barrett at the head of the class after correctly picking eight winners.
But the challengers are coming thick and fast - Josh Gabelich, Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook all within two points.
Friday night's massive Carlton-Sydney clash has divided the experts with five tipping the Blues and seven going for the Swans, while two two tipsters are backing the Suns to upset the Dogs.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - nine points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 56
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 22 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 56
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton – five points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 55
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 15 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 54
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 13 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 54
SARAH OLLE
Sydney - 10 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 54
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - five points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 54
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - 15 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 53
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton – eight points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 52
KANE CORNES
Sydney - seven points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 51
SARAH BLACK
Sydney – seven points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 50
MITCH ROBINSON
Sydney - five points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 48
TOTALS
Carlton 5-7 Sydney
Geelong 12-0 Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs 10-2 Gold Coast
North Melbourne 0-12 Narrm
Adelaide 0-12 St Kilda
Richmond 12-0 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 West Coast
Hawthorn 0-12 Brisbane
Fremantle 12-0 Collingwood