WE'VE seen another change at the top of the leaderboard this week, with Cal Twomey joining Damian Barrett at the head of the class after correctly picking eight winners.

But the challengers are coming thick and fast - Josh Gabelich, Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook all within two points.

Friday night's massive Carlton-Sydney clash has divided the experts with five tipping the Blues and seven going for the Swans, while two two tipsters are backing the Suns to upset the Dogs. 

Check out all our experts' tips below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - nine points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle 

Last week: 7
Total: 56

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 22 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 56

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton – five points
Geelong 
Gold Coast
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 8
Total: 55

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 15 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 54

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 13 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 54

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - 10 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 54

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - five points 
Geelong
Western Bulldogs 
Narrm 
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney 
Brisbane
Fremantle 

Last week: 6
Total: 54

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 15 points 
Geelong
Western Bulldogs 
Narrm 
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney 
Brisbane
Fremantle 

Last week: 8
Total: 53

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton – eight points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 52

KANE CORNES

Sydney - seven points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 51

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – seven points
Geelong
Gold Coast
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 50

MITCH ROBINSON

Sydney - five points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Narrm
St Kilda
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Fremantle

Last week: 7
Total: 48

TOTALS

Carlton 5-7 Sydney
Geelong 12-0 Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs 10-2 Gold Coast
North Melbourne 0-12 Narrm
Adelaide 0-12 St Kilda
Richmond 12-0 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 West Coast
Hawthorn 0-12 Brisbane
Fremantle 12-0 Collingwood