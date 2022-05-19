Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WE'VE seen another change at the top of the leaderboard this week, with Cal Twomey joining Damian Barrett at the head of the class after correctly picking eight winners.

But the challengers are coming thick and fast - Josh Gabelich, Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Nathan Schmook all within two points.

Friday night's massive Carlton-Sydney clash has divided the experts with five tipping the Blues and seven going for the Swans, while two two tipsters are backing the Suns to upset the Dogs.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - nine points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 56

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 22 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 56

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton – five points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 55

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 15 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 54

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 13 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 54

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - 10 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 54

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - five points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 54

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 15 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 53

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton – eight points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 52

KANE CORNES

Sydney - seven points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 51

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – seven points

Geelong

Gold Coast

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 50

MITCH ROBINSON

Sydney - five points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Narrm

St Kilda

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 48

TOTALS

Carlton 5-7 Sydney

Geelong 12-0 Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs 10-2 Gold Coast

North Melbourne 0-12 Narrm

Adelaide 0-12 St Kilda

Richmond 12-0 Essendon

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 West Coast

Hawthorn 0-12 Brisbane

Fremantle 12-0 Collingwood