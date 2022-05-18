Dayne Zorko after the round eight clash between Brisbane and West Coast at the Gabba on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE COUNTDOWN to the byes continues with nine trades now remaining to get us sorted prior to round 12 kicking off. Unfortunately for many coaches, the first one will need to be the Saints' inspirational skipper Jack Steele who is set to miss the next six to eight weeks following shoulder surgery.

Although we never want to lose a premium, especially of Steele's calibre, it may be an opportunity to make some adjustments to assist with bye navigation given a lot of coaches are currently heavy in the round 12 bye.

It can also be used as a cash grab by selecting a fallen premium and using the cash to upgrade and remove a rookie from your ground.

MOST TRADED IN

Luke Cleary (DEF, $217,000)

Christian Petracca (MID, $879,000)

Dayne Zorko (MID/DEF, $790,000)

Darcy Cameron (FWD, $587,000)

Callum Mills (MID, $953,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jack Steele (MID, $892,000)

Nathan O'Driscoll (DEF/MID, $464,000)

Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $435,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $621,000)

Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $684,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Greg Clark (MID, $313,000) +$63,000

Tom Lynch (FWD, $662,000) +$58,000

Sam Berry (FWD, $521,000) +$54,000

Connor West (MID, $537,000) +$53,000

Darcy Cameron (FWD, $587,000) +$49,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Zac Williams (DEF, $609,000) -$70,000

Travis Boak (MID, $821,000) -$58,000

Zach Merrett (MID, $840,000) -$57,000

Jack Higgins (FWD, $534,000) -$56,000

Jack Mahony (FWD, $354,000) -$52,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Greg Clark (MID, $313,000) - 20

Luke Cleary (DEF, $217,000) - 2

Buka Khamis (DEF, $235,000) - 1

Cooper Hamilton (MID/FWD, $291,000) 1

Cooper Stephens (MID, $210,000) 6

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Christian Salem (DEF, $717,000) 162

Zach Merrett (MID, $840,000) 158

Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) 157

Travis Boak (MID, $821,000) 153

Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 152

BUY

Darcy Cameron

COLLINGWOOD

FWD, $587,000

It's not too late to jump on the Pies' No.1 ruck as he continues to relish the opportunities in the absence of Brodie Grundy. He is averaging 103 while stepping in to cover the big fella and has a breakeven of just 28, which is a reflection of his form and value. The most impressive part of his form is he has done it against some recognised opponents and has some favourable match-ups ahead.

Luke Cleary

WESTERN BULLDOGS

DEF, $217,000

One of the best downgrade targets of the week is the young Dogs defender, who made an impressive start to his career against the Pies. His teammates were happy to look for him running off half-back, contributing to his 13 possessions and seven marks on his way to 64. He now has a breakeven of just -2 prior to a couple of nice fixtures against the Suns and Eagles.

Dayne Zorko

BRISBANE

DEF/MID, $790,000

The Lions skipper is in great form following an interrupted start to the year as he returned from surgery and was playing a variety of roles as a result. He sits at a bargain price tag considering his form, with a three-game average of 116 since returning to his MID/FWD role where he is filling the stat sheet across all the key categories.

Also consider: Touk Miller, Ollie Wines, George Hewett.

Luke Cleary in action during the R9 clash between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLD

Lachie Whitfield

GWS GIANTS

DEF/MID, $741,000

Coming off his worst performance of the year and one of the worst of his career for a completed game, a new coach brings hope that Whitfield will return to a position where he can have an impact on the game. He was extraordinarily quiet against the Blues with just 11 possessions, three marks and three tackles for 46. It's tempting to rage trade but a hold is the play.

Stephen Coniglio

GWS GIANTS

MID, $684,000

Although he has been disappointing so far this season, nothing compares to the coach's farewell on the weekend where he was barely sighted and scored a season low. It's not often you see a player of Cogs' ability spend 78 per cent of the game on the ground but contribute just 49 points from a disappointing 14 disposals. A new coach brings new hope.

Travis Boak

PORT ADELAIDE

MID, $821,000

The Power skipper has turned back the clock this year with some sensational performances including six big hundreds, topped by an elite score of 152. His performance in a friendly match-up against the Roos was not reflective of his form with an unfathomable score of just 38 from 81 per cent game time.

Also consider: Zach Merrett, Isaac Heeney, Corey Durdin.

SELL

Patrick Dangerfield

GEELONG

MID, $655,000

Questions are starting to be asked about the health of the Cats superstar as he has barely shown glimpses of his explosive best this year. So far he has managed just two triple-figure scores with a high of just 108. His 61 on the weekend was his third score in his last four games of 70 or lower and unfortunately, it's time to go. He has a breakeven of 101 heading into two match-ups at home against the Adelaide teams.

Jack Steele

ST KILDA

MID, $892,000

The news no owners wanted to hear was the Man Of Steel going down with a shoulder injury which will see him miss 6-8 weeks following surgery. Last week saw the consistent star fall short of triple figures for the first time in 20 games and unfortunately he must be traded. In testament to his toughness, Steele played on the whole second half despite the injury, adding some handy points.

Jake Bowey

MELBOURNE

DEF, $546,000

After producing a couple of good scores and maintaining his 100 per cent winning rate this year, back-to-back 50s including an easy match-up against the Eagles means it's time to be upgraded. He is averaging 59 points in his last three games and he is carrying a breakeven of 84 leading into this week's game.

Also consider: Nick Daicos, Jye Caldwell, Zach Williams.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

A random one. Do the Crows have the best draw from round 12 til the end of the season?

Eagles and North twice (including week 2&3 of fantasy finals), Suns, Hawks. Only Demons, Blues & Swans from current top 8.

Laird, Keays, Dawson stocks ?? — D.O's Unicorns (@doverall1) May 17, 2022

It's hard to ignore hey! And I agree, it adds weight to their selection.

Prioritise getting McCartin off the field at D6 or upgrade Steele to Mills? — Michael Poz (@mpoz2903) May 17, 2022

Trade Steele down to an underpriced premium and put the cash onto Paddy. He needs to be off the ground ASAP.

Tell me I'm wrong thinking Steele to ? is a viable option ? — Gareth Turley (@Gaffgoyles) May 17, 2022

I trust the Pig, but I don't trust his coach.

2 underpriced premos in Lloyd and Duncan or Big premo and rook? Do you think we’ll get enough rooks to sideways Skinner and Mead too etc before byes? — Tyler Bennett (@Froggy_Bennett) May 17, 2022

I'm leaning toward the underpriced premos at the moment. Get these rookies off the ground. And it probably won't be pretty but I'm tipping a few rookies roll though around the byes.

Who is the better option in terms of cash gen and job security - Buku Khamis or Cleary? — Paul Larkin (@Paul__Larkin) May 17, 2022

It's a tough call but kicking goals adds job security. I really like the way both of them went about it.

Would you take Budarick & Touk or Zorko & Hewitt from Steele & NOD? Cheers legend — Toddy (@Toddman84) May 17, 2022

I would be taking Super Hewey who didn't miss a beat in his return and Zorko who is back in his MID/FWD role and killing it.

Should we stick with the task of getting rookies off field (1 down, 1 up) or do some sideways trading to jump on some value players like Berry or Serong? — Brendo (@GreenBrendo) May 17, 2022

Both are viable plays depending on the situation. Value mid pricers have been successful of late, as we have seen with Darcy Cameron. Personally, I would leaning toward the one up and one down, maybe to one of the guys you suggested if that all you can reach.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.