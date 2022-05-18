THE COUNTDOWN to the byes continues with nine trades now remaining to get us sorted prior to round 12 kicking off. Unfortunately for many coaches, the first one will need to be the Saints' inspirational skipper Jack Steele who is set to miss the next six to eight weeks following shoulder surgery.
Although we never want to lose a premium, especially of Steele's calibre, it may be an opportunity to make some adjustments to assist with bye navigation given a lot of coaches are currently heavy in the round 12 bye.
It can also be used as a cash grab by selecting a fallen premium and using the cash to upgrade and remove a rookie from your ground.
MOST TRADED IN
- Luke Cleary (DEF, $217,000)
- Christian Petracca (MID, $879,000)
- Dayne Zorko (MID/DEF, $790,000)
- Darcy Cameron (FWD, $587,000)
- Callum Mills (MID, $953,000)
MOST TRADED OUT
- Jack Steele (MID, $892,000)
- Nathan O'Driscoll (DEF/MID, $464,000)
- Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $435,000)
- Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $621,000)
- Stephen Coniglio (FWD/MID, $684,000)
TOP FIVE PRICE RISES
- Greg Clark (MID, $313,000) +$63,000
- Tom Lynch (FWD, $662,000) +$58,000
- Sam Berry (FWD, $521,000) +$54,000
- Connor West (MID, $537,000) +$53,000
- Darcy Cameron (FWD, $587,000) +$49,000
TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS
- Zac Williams (DEF, $609,000) -$70,000
- Travis Boak (MID, $821,000) -$58,000
- Zach Merrett (MID, $840,000) -$57,000
- Jack Higgins (FWD, $534,000) -$56,000
- Jack Mahony (FWD, $354,000) -$52,000
LOWEST BREAKEVENS
- Greg Clark (MID, $313,000) - 20
- Luke Cleary (DEF, $217,000) - 2
- Buka Khamis (DEF, $235,000) - 1
- Cooper Hamilton (MID/FWD, $291,000) 1
- Cooper Stephens (MID, $210,000) 6
HIGHEST BREAKEVENS
- Christian Salem (DEF, $717,000) 162
- Zach Merrett (MID, $840,000) 158
- Aaron Hall (DEF, $818,000) 157
- Travis Boak (MID, $821,000) 153
- Kyle Langford (MID, $667,000) 152
BUY
Darcy Cameron
COLLINGWOOD
FWD, $587,000
It's not too late to jump on the Pies' No.1 ruck as he continues to relish the opportunities in the absence of Brodie Grundy. He is averaging 103 while stepping in to cover the big fella and has a breakeven of just 28, which is a reflection of his form and value. The most impressive part of his form is he has done it against some recognised opponents and has some favourable match-ups ahead.
Luke Cleary
WESTERN BULLDOGS
DEF, $217,000
One of the best downgrade targets of the week is the young Dogs defender, who made an impressive start to his career against the Pies. His teammates were happy to look for him running off half-back, contributing to his 13 possessions and seven marks on his way to 64. He now has a breakeven of just -2 prior to a couple of nice fixtures against the Suns and Eagles.
Dayne Zorko
BRISBANE
DEF/MID, $790,000
The Lions skipper is in great form following an interrupted start to the year as he returned from surgery and was playing a variety of roles as a result. He sits at a bargain price tag considering his form, with a three-game average of 116 since returning to his MID/FWD role where he is filling the stat sheet across all the key categories.
Also consider: Touk Miller, Ollie Wines, George Hewett.
HOLD
Lachie Whitfield
GWS GIANTS
DEF/MID, $741,000
Coming off his worst performance of the year and one of the worst of his career for a completed game, a new coach brings hope that Whitfield will return to a position where he can have an impact on the game. He was extraordinarily quiet against the Blues with just 11 possessions, three marks and three tackles for 46. It's tempting to rage trade but a hold is the play.
Stephen Coniglio
GWS GIANTS
MID, $684,000
Although he has been disappointing so far this season, nothing compares to the coach's farewell on the weekend where he was barely sighted and scored a season low. It's not often you see a player of Cogs' ability spend 78 per cent of the game on the ground but contribute just 49 points from a disappointing 14 disposals. A new coach brings new hope.
Travis Boak
PORT ADELAIDE
MID, $821,000
The Power skipper has turned back the clock this year with some sensational performances including six big hundreds, topped by an elite score of 152. His performance in a friendly match-up against the Roos was not reflective of his form with an unfathomable score of just 38 from 81 per cent game time.
Also consider: Zach Merrett, Isaac Heeney, Corey Durdin.
SELL
Patrick Dangerfield
GEELONG
MID, $655,000
Questions are starting to be asked about the health of the Cats superstar as he has barely shown glimpses of his explosive best this year. So far he has managed just two triple-figure scores with a high of just 108. His 61 on the weekend was his third score in his last four games of 70 or lower and unfortunately, it's time to go. He has a breakeven of 101 heading into two match-ups at home against the Adelaide teams.
Jack Steele
ST KILDA
MID, $892,000
The news no owners wanted to hear was the Man Of Steel going down with a shoulder injury which will see him miss 6-8 weeks following surgery. Last week saw the consistent star fall short of triple figures for the first time in 20 games and unfortunately he must be traded. In testament to his toughness, Steele played on the whole second half despite the injury, adding some handy points.
Jake Bowey
MELBOURNE
DEF, $546,000
After producing a couple of good scores and maintaining his 100 per cent winning rate this year, back-to-back 50s including an easy match-up against the Eagles means it's time to be upgraded. He is averaging 59 points in his last three games and he is carrying a breakeven of 84 leading into this week's game.
Also consider: Nick Daicos, Jye Caldwell, Zach Williams.
YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED
It's hard to ignore hey! And I agree, it adds weight to their selection.
Trade Steele down to an underpriced premium and put the cash onto Paddy. He needs to be off the ground ASAP.
I trust the Pig, but I don't trust his coach.
I'm leaning toward the underpriced premos at the moment. Get these rookies off the ground. And it probably won't be pretty but I'm tipping a few rookies roll though around the byes.
It's a tough call but kicking goals adds job security. I really like the way both of them went about it.
I would be taking Super Hewey who didn't miss a beat in his return and Zorko who is back in his MID/FWD role and killing it.
Both are viable plays depending on the situation. Value mid pricers have been successful of late, as we have seen with Darcy Cameron. Personally, I would leaning toward the one up and one down, maybe to one of the guys you suggested if that all you can reach.
