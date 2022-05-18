ADELAIDE ranks as clearly the youngest and least experienced team in the AFL this season as coach Matthew Nicks steers the Crows through his third year in charge.

The Crows won three of their first six games but have lost their past three matches, including last week’s solid performance against a red-hot Brisbane at Adelaide Oval.

But the demographics of the competition so far this season shows that Adelaide ranks 18th for average games played per team (63 games) and the youngest side on average across the year at 24.1 years.

The Crows went on an aggressive rebuild after making the 2017 Grand Final and have used 11 top-30 picks over the past four drafts.

Shane McAdam, Josh Rachele and Jackson Hately after Adelaide's win over the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers' woes to the season can be given some context by them being the second youngest and least experienced side of the year, although interestingly three of the top five teams on the ladder – Sydney, Carlton and Fremantle – rank among the six youngest sides in the AFL in encouraging signs that they can extend their form into future years.

Fremantle and Carlton also sit in the bottom four for games played, with the Dockers ranking 16th for average games played (72) and Carlton next at 75 games.

Geelong has been by some way the most experienced and oldest side in the AFL this year, putting out a team with an average age of 27.6 years and having played on average 142 games. They are on average a year older than the next oldest side (Richmond at 26.6 years).

Geelong leaves the field after its loss to Hawthorn in round five, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The data takes into account all of the games across the first nine rounds and includes the medical substitute regardless of whether they took the field or not.

Hopes for a Melbourne dynasty are only furthered by looking at their demographics. With one flag already in the bag, the Demons rank 10th for average age of their team at 25.1 years and ninth for average games played (93).

Brisbane's position as perhaps Melbourne's greatest challenger for the premiership this year is backed up in the data, too, with the Lions ranking as the third most mature side so far this season in age (26.3 years) and games played (105).

2022 average age per team

27.6 years – Geelong

26.6 – Richmond

26.3 – Brisbane

26 – West Coast

25.8 – St Kilda

25.7 – Collingwood

25.6 – Western Bulldogs

25.6 – Port Adelaide

25.5 – Greater Western Sydney

25.1 – Melbourne

25.1 – Gold Coast

24.9 – Sydney

24.9 – Carlton

24.7 – Fremantle

24.6 – North Melbourne

24.6 – Hawthorn

24.5 – Essendon

24.1 – Adelaide

2022 average games played per team

142 games – Geelong

112 – Richmond

105 – Brisbane

100 – Port Adelaide

96 – Sydney

96 – Collingwood

94 – West Coast

93 – Western Bulldogs

93 – Melbourne

89 – Greater Western Sydney

86 – St Kilda

80 – Gold Coast

79 – Hawthorn

75 – North Melbourne

75 – Carlton

72 – Fremantle

71 – Essendon

63 – Adelaide