THERE are mass changes for Mark McVeigh's first game in charge of Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, with injury, illness and form all contributing to the new-look Giants team to face West Coast at Giants Stadium.

Other notable changes as Thursday night teams drop include the omissions of out-of-form Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel, and North Melbourne's Jaidyn Stephenson, who has been omitted for the second time this season.

The Giants have made at least six changes, with Therabody All-Australians Nick Haynes (illness) and Lachie Whitfield (injury) among the outs.

Jesse Hogan is back in after a week off, while Jarrod Brander has also been named on an extended bench to face his former team.

West Coast has recalled some big names, with Andrew Gaff and Luke Shuey both back for the Eagles.

Luke Shuey looks on during West Coast's clash against Melbourne in round nine on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Friday night's blockbuster clash between Carlton and Sydney at Marvel Stadium has seen little change for either team, with the Swans bringing in Colin O'Riordan for the suspended James Rowbottom and the Blues recalling Liam Stocker and Lewis Young.

Stephenson is one of four changes made by Kangaroos coach David Noble for their match against Narrm on Saturday, with Atu Bosenavulagi and ex-Tiger Callum Coleman-Jones both dropped.

The Demons have recalled Jake Melksham.

Gary Rohan will play his first game for 2022 on Saturday after being named in Geelong's 22 to face Port Adelaide, while Ken Hinkley has axed Xavier Duursma.

The Western Bulldogs have recalled Tim O'Brien for their crucial clash with an unchanged Gold Coast at Ballarat's Mars Stadium, at the expense of Taylor Duryea, who misses with illness.

Richmond has recalled Robbie Tarrant as cover for Noah Balta (hamstring) for Saturday night's Dreamtime at the G contest against under-siege Essendon with top-10 draft pick Josh Gibcus also in for the big occasion.

The Bombers have named Devon Smith in their team to replace injured Jye Caldwell.

Jye Caldwell and Tom McCartin both keep their eyes completely on the footy in this massive clash

In the other Saturday night game, Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has continued his recent trend of swinging the selection axe, dropping Elliott Himmelberg and Lachie Sholl.

The good news for the Crows is the return of Lachie Murphy from a neck injury, while former No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe has also been named in the forward line to face St Kilda.

The Saints were forced into two changes with injuries to captain Jack Steele and Jack Higgins.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has axed best and fairest winner Worpel for Sunday's clash against Brisbane in Launceston after the midfielder has averaged just 15 disposals through nine rounds.

James Worpel at Hawthorn training on May 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell is back, as is running defender Changkouth Jiath.

Brisbane has lost defender Marcus Adams to the League's health and safety protocols, naming veterans Ryan Lester and Mitch Robinson as possible replacements on its extended bench.

In the final match of the round, Fremantle has recalled Matthew Taberner and Sam Switkowski to play Collingwood at Optus Stadium, while also naming Michael Walters on its extended bench.

The Magpies will make at least three changes, with skipper Scott Pendlebury and Jack Ginnivan both returning.

Friday, May 20

Carlton v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

CARLTON

In: Le.Young, L.Stocker

Out: B.Kemp (omitted), Z.Williams (calf), J.Newnes (managed)

Last week's sub: Matthew Cottrell (replaced Z. Williams)

SYDNEY

In: C.O'Riordan

Out: J.Rowbottom (suspension), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Ryan Clarke (unused)

Saturday, May 21

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Bews, G.Rohan

Out: M.Knevitt (omitted), G.Miers (managed), C.Stephens (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Cooper Stephens (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Jonas, T.Dumont

Out: M.Frederick (omitted), X.Duursma (omitted), O.Fantasia (omitted)

Last week's sub: Orazio Fantasia (unused)

Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.O'Brien

Out: T.Duryea (illness), R.Smith (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Roarke Smith (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: None

Out: D.Macpherson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson (unused)

North Melbourne v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: H.Greenwood, J.Horne-Francis, J.Simpkin, T.Xerri

Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), J.Stephenson (omitted), C.Coleman-Jones (omitted), J.Mahony (injured), C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Charlie Lazzaro (unused)

NARRM

In: J.Melksham

Out: J.Harmes (hamstring), K.Chandler (suspension)

Last week's sub: Kade Chandler (replaced J. Harmes)

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: L.Murphy, R.Thilthorpe

Out: L.Sholl (omitted), E.Himmelberg (omitted), L.Pedlar (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Luke Pedlar (unused)

ST KILDA

In: N.Wanganeen-Milera

Out: J.Higgins (concussion), J.Steele (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced J. Higgins)

Richmond v Essendon at MCG, 7.30pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Gibcus, R.Tarrant

Out: B.Nyuon (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), N.Balta (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Shane Edwards (replaced N. Balta)

ESSENDON

In: D.Smith

Out: T.Cutler (omitted), J.Caldwell (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Alec Waterman (replaced J. Caldwell)

Sunday, May 22

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Z.Sproule, J.Hogan, J.Brander, T.Bruhn, J.Peatling, J.Fahey, M.Flynn, J.Stein, J.Wehr

Out: C.Hamilton (omitted), L.Keeffe (omitted), C.Stone (hamstring), L.Whitfield (ankle), N.Haynes (illness), F.Callaghan (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Bobby Hill (unused)

WEST COAST

In: A.Gaff, L.Shuey, B.Hough, Z.Trew, R.Bazzo, J.Williams

Out: J.Cripps (illness), L.Ryan (suspension), L.Foley (concussion)

Last week's sub: Patrick Naish (replaced L.Ryan)

Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Jiath, T.Mitchell, N.Long, K.Hartigan, D.Howe, L.Shiels, J.Callow

Out: F.Maginness (omitted), J.Gunston (ankle), C.Macdonald (Medi-Sub), J.Worpel (omitted)

Last week's sub: Connor MacDonald (replaced J. Gunston)

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester, D.Robertson, M.Robinson, T.Fullarton

Out: M.Adams (HS protocol)

Last week's sub: Thomas Berry (unused)

Fremantle v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: M.Taberner, S.Switkowski, L.Meek, M.Walters

Out: J.Treacy (omitted)

Last week's sub: Brandon Walker (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Pendlebury, M.Cox, J.Elliott, J.Ginnivan, N.Murphy, R.McInnes, T.Ruscoe

Out: A.Begg (omitted), J.Madgen (shoulder), F.Macrae (Medi-Sub), C.Brown (omitted)

Last week's sub: Finlay Macrae (replaced J. Madgen)