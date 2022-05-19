THERE are mass changes for Mark McVeigh's first game in charge of Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, with injury, illness and form all contributing to the new-look Giants team to face West Coast at Giants Stadium.
Other notable changes as Thursday night teams drop include the omissions of out-of-form Hawthorn midfielder James Worpel, and North Melbourne's Jaidyn Stephenson, who has been omitted for the second time this season.
The Giants have made at least six changes, with Therabody All-Australians Nick Haynes (illness) and Lachie Whitfield (injury) among the outs.
Jesse Hogan is back in after a week off, while Jarrod Brander has also been named on an extended bench to face his former team.
West Coast has recalled some big names, with Andrew Gaff and Luke Shuey both back for the Eagles.
Friday night's blockbuster clash between Carlton and Sydney at Marvel Stadium has seen little change for either team, with the Swans bringing in Colin O'Riordan for the suspended James Rowbottom and the Blues recalling Liam Stocker and Lewis Young.
Stephenson is one of four changes made by Kangaroos coach David Noble for their match against Narrm on Saturday, with Atu Bosenavulagi and ex-Tiger Callum Coleman-Jones both dropped.
The Demons have recalled Jake Melksham.
Gary Rohan will play his first game for 2022 on Saturday after being named in Geelong's 22 to face Port Adelaide, while Ken Hinkley has axed Xavier Duursma.
The Western Bulldogs have recalled Tim O'Brien for their crucial clash with an unchanged Gold Coast at Ballarat's Mars Stadium, at the expense of Taylor Duryea, who misses with illness.
Richmond has recalled Robbie Tarrant as cover for Noah Balta (hamstring) for Saturday night's Dreamtime at the G contest against under-siege Essendon with top-10 draft pick Josh Gibcus also in for the big occasion.
The Bombers have named Devon Smith in their team to replace injured Jye Caldwell.
In the other Saturday night game, Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has continued his recent trend of swinging the selection axe, dropping Elliott Himmelberg and Lachie Sholl.
The good news for the Crows is the return of Lachie Murphy from a neck injury, while former No.2 draft pick Riley Thilthorpe has also been named in the forward line to face St Kilda.
The Saints were forced into two changes with injuries to captain Jack Steele and Jack Higgins.
Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has axed best and fairest winner Worpel for Sunday's clash against Brisbane in Launceston after the midfielder has averaged just 15 disposals through nine rounds.
Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell is back, as is running defender Changkouth Jiath.
Brisbane has lost defender Marcus Adams to the League's health and safety protocols, naming veterans Ryan Lester and Mitch Robinson as possible replacements on its extended bench.
In the final match of the round, Fremantle has recalled Matthew Taberner and Sam Switkowski to play Collingwood at Optus Stadium, while also naming Michael Walters on its extended bench.
The Magpies will make at least three changes, with skipper Scott Pendlebury and Jack Ginnivan both returning.
Friday, May 20
Carlton v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
CARLTON
In: Le.Young, L.Stocker
Out: B.Kemp (omitted), Z.Williams (calf), J.Newnes (managed)
Last week's sub: Matthew Cottrell (replaced Z. Williams)
SYDNEY
In: C.O'Riordan
Out: J.Rowbottom (suspension), R.Clarke (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Ryan Clarke (unused)
Saturday, May 21
Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
GEELONG
In: J.Bews, G.Rohan
Out: M.Knevitt (omitted), G.Miers (managed), C.Stephens (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Cooper Stephens (unused)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Jonas, T.Dumont
Out: M.Frederick (omitted), X.Duursma (omitted), O.Fantasia (omitted)
Last week's sub: Orazio Fantasia (unused)
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast at Mars Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.O'Brien
Out: T.Duryea (illness), R.Smith (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Roarke Smith (unused)
GOLD COAST
In: None
Out: D.Macpherson (omitted)
Last week's sub: Darcy Macpherson (unused)
North Melbourne v Narrm at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: H.Greenwood, J.Horne-Francis, J.Simpkin, T.Xerri
Out: A.Bosenavulagi (omitted), J.Stephenson (omitted), C.Coleman-Jones (omitted), J.Mahony (injured), C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Charlie Lazzaro (unused)
NARRM
In: J.Melksham
Out: J.Harmes (hamstring), K.Chandler (suspension)
Last week's sub: Kade Chandler (replaced J. Harmes)
Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: L.Murphy, R.Thilthorpe
Out: L.Sholl (omitted), E.Himmelberg (omitted), L.Pedlar (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Luke Pedlar (unused)
ST KILDA
In: N.Wanganeen-Milera
Out: J.Higgins (concussion), J.Steele (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced J. Higgins)
Richmond v Essendon at MCG, 7.30pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Gibcus, R.Tarrant
Out: B.Nyuon (omitted), M.Pickett (suspension), N.Balta (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Shane Edwards (replaced N. Balta)
ESSENDON
In: D.Smith
Out: T.Cutler (omitted), J.Caldwell (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Alec Waterman (replaced J. Caldwell)
Sunday, May 22
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: Z.Sproule, J.Hogan, J.Brander, T.Bruhn, J.Peatling, J.Fahey, M.Flynn, J.Stein, J.Wehr
Out: C.Hamilton (omitted), L.Keeffe (omitted), C.Stone (hamstring), L.Whitfield (ankle), N.Haynes (illness), F.Callaghan (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Bobby Hill (unused)
WEST COAST
In: A.Gaff, L.Shuey, B.Hough, Z.Trew, R.Bazzo, J.Williams
Out: J.Cripps (illness), L.Ryan (suspension), L.Foley (concussion)
Last week's sub: Patrick Naish (replaced L.Ryan)
Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: C.Jiath, T.Mitchell, N.Long, K.Hartigan, D.Howe, L.Shiels, J.Callow
Out: F.Maginness (omitted), J.Gunston (ankle), C.Macdonald (Medi-Sub), J.Worpel (omitted)
Last week's sub: Connor MacDonald (replaced J. Gunston)
BRISBANE
In: R.Lester, D.Robertson, M.Robinson, T.Fullarton
Out: M.Adams (HS protocol)
Last week's sub: Thomas Berry (unused)
Fremantle v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: M.Taberner, S.Switkowski, L.Meek, M.Walters
Out: J.Treacy (omitted)
Last week's sub: Brandon Walker (unused)
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Pendlebury, M.Cox, J.Elliott, J.Ginnivan, N.Murphy, R.McInnes, T.Ruscoe
Out: A.Begg (omitted), J.Madgen (shoulder), F.Macrae (Medi-Sub), C.Brown (omitted)
Last week's sub: Finlay Macrae (replaced J. Madgen)