THE LEADING contenders for the No.1 pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft will combine for the NAB AFL Academy against Collingwood's VFL team on Saturday.

Brisbane father-son prospect Will Ashcroft and Oakleigh Chargers pair Elijah Tsatas and George Wardlaw – all midfielders – will be among the top talents to face the Magpies at 3pm AEST at Skybus Stadium in Frankston in the centrepiece game of the Academy program.

>> WATCH THE GAME LIVE FROM 3PM AEST

Exciting forward Harry Sheezel, midfielder Ollie Hollands, West Australian talent Elijah Hewett and key forwards Harry Lemmey and Tom Scully are among the other top-10 chances to be playing in the clash. 

Brisbane's Jaspa Fletcher (the son of Adrian) and Essendon's Alwyn Davey Jnr (son of Alwyn) are the father-sons in the game, as well as Max Michalanney, who is tied to Adelaide under SANFL father-son rules given his father Jim played for Norwood.

SA's Max Michalanney in action against WA in the 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

The game will be streamed live here on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 3pm AEST on Saturday. 

>> CHECK OUT THE AFL ACADEMY TEAM BELOW

This is the 25th annual intake of the NAB AFL Academy, with this year’s squad including a selection of the best 18-year-olds across the country who will be eligible for the 2022 NAB AFL Draft, and nine 17-year-olds eligible for the 2023 NAB AFL Draft. Only the 25 top-age players will take part in Saturday's game against Collingwood. 

The players selected in the NAB AFL Academy have participated in an accelerated Australian Football and personal development program, established to best prepare them for elite competitions. 

2022 NAB AFL ACADEMY – AUSTRALIA U18 TEAM

#

NAME

SURNAME

DOB

STATE

ACADEMY/TEAM

COMMUNITY CLUB

2

Jed

HAGAN

15-10-2004

WA

East Fremantle

Brigades

3

Will

ASHCROFT

06-04-2004

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

4

Jhye

CLARK

23-07-2004

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Queenscliff

7

George

WARDLAW

18-07-2004

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

St Peters

8

Oliver

HOLLANDS

16-01-2004

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Wodonga

9

Harry

SHEEZEL

13-10-2004

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Ajax

10

Jaspa

FLETCHER

24-02-2004

QLD

Brisbane Lions

Sherwood Districts

12

Elijah

HEWETT

27-05-2004

WA

Swan Districts

Caversham

14

Alwyn

DAVEY

26-02-2004

NT

Oakleigh Chargers

Palmerston Magpies

17

Mitch

SZYBKOWSKI

09-01-2004

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Beaconsfield

18

Anthony

MUNKARA

03-10-2004

NT

NT Thunder/ West Adelaide

Tiwi Bombers

19

Elijah

TSATAS

18-10-2004

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Surrey Park

20

Adam

D'ALOIA

9-04-2004

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Henley

21

Lachlan

COWAN

01-12-2004

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Launceston

22

Sam

GILBEY

14-05-2004

WA

Claremont

West Coast

24

Luke

TEAL

20-05-2004

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Glen Iris

25

Jason

GILLBEE

15-05-2004

NSW/ACT

Bendigo Pioneers

Balranald

27

Max

MICHALANNEY

26-02-2004

SA

Norwood

Glenunga

29

Matthew

JEFFERSON

08-03-2004

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

30

Jedd

BUSSLINGER

11-03-2004

WA

East Perth

Coolbinia

33

Harry

LEMMEY

30-01-2004

SA

West Adelaide

Blackwood

34

Aaron

CADMAN

03-03-2004

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Darley

38

Henry

HUSTWAITE

20-07-2004

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Rosebud

39

Tom

SCULLY

02-11-2004

SA

West Adelaide

Lockleys

40

Jackson

BROADBENT

02-12-2004

WA

Peel Thunder

Collie Eagles


The NAB AFL Draft is part of the NAB AFL Rising Stars Program, which supports grassroots players and football communities and helps young Australians fulfil their dream of playing in the AFL. 

The NAB AFL Rising Stars Program comprises the following elements:
 
• NAB AFL/W Rising Star
• NAB AFL/W Draft
• NAB AFL/W Draft Combine
• NAB AFL/W Academy
• NAB AFL/W Under-18 Championships
• NAB AFL/W Under-16 Championships
 
NAB has proudly supported footy for over a decade, providing boys and girls with a clear pathway from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time.