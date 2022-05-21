THE LEADING contenders for the No.1 pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft will combine for the NAB AFL Academy against Collingwood's VFL team on Saturday.

Brisbane father-son prospect Will Ashcroft and Oakleigh Chargers pair Elijah Tsatas and George Wardlaw – all midfielders – will be among the top talents to face the Magpies at 3pm AEST at Skybus Stadium in Frankston in the centrepiece game of the Academy program.

Exciting forward Harry Sheezel, midfielder Ollie Hollands, West Australian talent Elijah Hewett and key forwards Harry Lemmey and Tom Scully are among the other top-10 chances to be playing in the clash.

Brisbane's Jaspa Fletcher (the son of Adrian) and Essendon's Alwyn Davey Jnr (son of Alwyn) are the father-sons in the game, as well as Max Michalanney, who is tied to Adelaide under SANFL father-son rules given his father Jim played for Norwood.

SA's Max Michalanney in action against WA in the 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

This is the 25th annual intake of the NAB AFL Academy, with this year’s squad including a selection of the best 18-year-olds across the country who will be eligible for the 2022 NAB AFL Draft, and nine 17-year-olds eligible for the 2023 NAB AFL Draft. Only the 25 top-age players will take part in Saturday's game against Collingwood.

The players selected in the NAB AFL Academy have participated in an accelerated Australian Football and personal development program, established to best prepare them for elite competitions.

2022 NAB AFL ACADEMY – AUSTRALIA U18 TEAM

# NAME SURNAME DOB STATE ACADEMY/TEAM COMMUNITY CLUB 2 Jed HAGAN 15-10-2004 WA East Fremantle Brigades 3 Will ASHCROFT 06-04-2004 VIC M Sandringham Dragons Old Brighton Grammarians 4 Jhye CLARK 23-07-2004 VIC C Geelong Falcons Queenscliff 7 George WARDLAW 18-07-2004 VIC M Oakleigh Chargers St Peters 8 Oliver HOLLANDS 16-01-2004 VIC C Murray Bushrangers Wodonga 9 Harry SHEEZEL 13-10-2004 VIC M Sandringham Dragons Ajax 10 Jaspa FLETCHER 24-02-2004 QLD Brisbane Lions Sherwood Districts 12 Elijah HEWETT 27-05-2004 WA Swan Districts Caversham 14 Alwyn DAVEY 26-02-2004 NT Oakleigh Chargers Palmerston Magpies 17 Mitch SZYBKOWSKI 09-01-2004 VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Beaconsfield 18 Anthony MUNKARA 03-10-2004 NT NT Thunder/ West Adelaide Tiwi Bombers 19 Elijah TSATAS 18-10-2004 VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Surrey Park 20 Adam D'ALOIA 9-04-2004 SA Woodville-West Torrens Henley 21 Lachlan COWAN 01-12-2004 TAS Tasmania Devils North Launceston 22 Sam GILBEY 14-05-2004 WA Claremont West Coast 24 Luke TEAL 20-05-2004 VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Glen Iris 25 Jason GILLBEE 15-05-2004 NSW/ACT Bendigo Pioneers Balranald 27 Max MICHALANNEY 26-02-2004 SA Norwood Glenunga 29 Matthew JEFFERSON 08-03-2004 VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Ashburton 30 Jedd BUSSLINGER 11-03-2004 WA East Perth Coolbinia 33 Harry LEMMEY 30-01-2004 SA West Adelaide Blackwood 34 Aaron CADMAN 03-03-2004 VIC C GWV Rebels Darley 38 Henry HUSTWAITE 20-07-2004 VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Rosebud 39 Tom SCULLY 02-11-2004 SA West Adelaide Lockleys 40 Jackson BROADBENT 02-12-2004 WA Peel Thunder Collie Eagles



