THE LEADING contenders for the No.1 pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft will combine for the NAB AFL Academy against Collingwood's VFL team on Saturday.
Brisbane father-son prospect Will Ashcroft and Oakleigh Chargers pair Elijah Tsatas and George Wardlaw – all midfielders – will be among the top talents to face the Magpies at 3pm AEST at Skybus Stadium in Frankston in the centrepiece game of the Academy program.
Exciting forward Harry Sheezel, midfielder Ollie Hollands, West Australian talent Elijah Hewett and key forwards Harry Lemmey and Tom Scully are among the other top-10 chances to be playing in the clash.
Brisbane's Jaspa Fletcher (the son of Adrian) and Essendon's Alwyn Davey Jnr (son of Alwyn) are the father-sons in the game, as well as Max Michalanney, who is tied to Adelaide under SANFL father-son rules given his father Jim played for Norwood.
This is the 25th annual intake of the NAB AFL Academy, with this year’s squad including a selection of the best 18-year-olds across the country who will be eligible for the 2022 NAB AFL Draft, and nine 17-year-olds eligible for the 2023 NAB AFL Draft. Only the 25 top-age players will take part in Saturday's game against Collingwood.
The players selected in the NAB AFL Academy have participated in an accelerated Australian Football and personal development program, established to best prepare them for elite competitions.
2022 NAB AFL ACADEMY – AUSTRALIA U18 TEAM
|
#
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
DOB
|
STATE
|
ACADEMY/TEAM
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
2
|
Jed
|
HAGAN
|
15-10-2004
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Brigades
|
3
|
Will
|
ASHCROFT
|
06-04-2004
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
4
|
Jhye
|
CLARK
|
23-07-2004
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Queenscliff
|
7
|
George
|
WARDLAW
|
18-07-2004
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
St Peters
|
8
|
Oliver
|
HOLLANDS
|
16-01-2004
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wodonga
|
9
|
Harry
|
SHEEZEL
|
13-10-2004
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Ajax
|
10
|
Jaspa
|
FLETCHER
|
24-02-2004
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions
|
Sherwood Districts
|
12
|
Elijah
|
HEWETT
|
27-05-2004
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Caversham
|
14
|
Alwyn
|
DAVEY
|
26-02-2004
|
NT
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
17
|
Mitch
|
SZYBKOWSKI
|
09-01-2004
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Beaconsfield
|
18
|
Anthony
|
MUNKARA
|
03-10-2004
|
NT
|
NT Thunder/ West Adelaide
|
Tiwi Bombers
|
19
|
Elijah
|
TSATAS
|
18-10-2004
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Surrey Park
|
20
|
Adam
|
D'ALOIA
|
9-04-2004
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Henley
|
21
|
Lachlan
|
COWAN
|
01-12-2004
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Launceston
|
22
|
Sam
|
GILBEY
|
14-05-2004
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
24
|
Luke
|
TEAL
|
20-05-2004
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Glen Iris
|
25
|
Jason
|
GILLBEE
|
15-05-2004
|
NSW/ACT
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Balranald
|
27
|
Max
|
MICHALANNEY
|
26-02-2004
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Glenunga
|
29
|
Matthew
|
JEFFERSON
|
08-03-2004
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
30
|
Jedd
|
BUSSLINGER
|
11-03-2004
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Coolbinia
|
33
|
Harry
|
LEMMEY
|
30-01-2004
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Blackwood
|
34
|
Aaron
|
CADMAN
|
03-03-2004
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Darley
|
38
|
Henry
|
HUSTWAITE
|
20-07-2004
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Rosebud
|
39
|
Tom
|
SCULLY
|
02-11-2004
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Lockleys
|
40
|
Jackson
|
BROADBENT
|
02-12-2004
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Collie Eagles
