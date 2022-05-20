THURSDAY night blockbusters roll on and the second Grand Final rematch has been locked in with the AFL releasing the dates and times for rounds 16 to 19.
A repeat of last year's epic semi-final between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs will kick-start round 16 at the Gabba on a Thursday night before big-improvers Carlton and St Kilda square off the following night.
>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL FIXTURE
Despite their indifferent form through the opening nine rounds, the Bulldogs are still big prime-time stars.
Following their trip to Brisbane, Luke Beveridge's men then travel to Sydney to face the Swans and then host the Saints in back-to-back Friday nights.
REVEALED AFL makes call on Grand Final start time
Their second contest against premier Melbourne has been locked in as the national free-to-air game on the Saturday night of round 19 at Marvel Stadium at 7.25pm.
Geelong will also host the unbeaten Demons in a Thursday night blockbuster at GMHBA Stadium in round 17.
Fremantle has been rewarded for its hot start to the season, getting a rare primetime slot when they travel to play Richmond at Marvel Stadium to open round 19.
Gold Coast is another team to get a rare taste of national coverage, playing Collingwood at Metricon Stadium on the Saturday night of round 17, that will be broadcast on Channel Seven.
ROUND 16
Thursday, June 30
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, The Gabba, 7.20pm AEST, Seven
Friday, July 1
Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven
Saturday, July 2
Essendon v Sydney, MCG, 1.45pm AEST, Fox
Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST, Fox
Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Fox
Gold Coast v Collingwood, Metricon Stadium. 7.25pm AEST, Seven
Sunday, July 3
Richmond v West Coast, MCG, 2.10pm AEST, Fox
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven
Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST, Fox
ROUND 17
Thursday, July 7
Geelong v Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEST, Seven
Friday, July 8
Sydney v Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7.50pm AEST, Seven
Saturday, July 9
Collingwood v North Melbourne, MCG, 1.45pm AEST, Fox
Gold Coast v Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox
St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven
Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST, Fox
Sunday, July 10
Brisbane v Essendon, The Gabba, 1.10pm AEST, Fox
Hawthorn v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven
West Coast v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST, Fox
ROUND 18
Friday, July 15
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven
Saturday, July 16
Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST, Fox
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane, Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST, Fox
North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox
Carlton v Geelong, MCG, 7.25pm AEST, Seven
Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST, Fox
Sunday, July 17
Hawthorn v West Coast, MCG, 1.10pm AEST, Fox
Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST, Seven
Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST, Fox
ROUND 19
Friday, July 22
Richmond v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven
Saturday, July 23
North Melbourne v Hawthorn, Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST, Fox
Sydney v Adelaide, SCG, 1.45pm AEST, Fox
Port Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm AEST, Fox
Brisbane v Gold Coast, The Gabba, 7.10pm AEST, Fox
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven
Sunday, July 24
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST, Fox
Collingwood v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven
West Coast v St Kilda, Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST, Fox