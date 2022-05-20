THURSDAY night blockbusters roll on and the second Grand Final rematch has been locked in with the AFL releasing the dates and times for rounds 16 to 19.

A repeat of last year's epic semi-final between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs will kick-start round 16 at the Gabba on a Thursday night before big-improvers Carlton and St Kilda square off the following night.

Despite their indifferent form through the opening nine rounds, the Bulldogs are still big prime-time stars.

Following their trip to Brisbane, Luke Beveridge's men then travel to Sydney to face the Swans and then host the Saints in back-to-back Friday nights.

Their second contest against premier Melbourne has been locked in as the national free-to-air game on the Saturday night of round 19 at Marvel Stadium at 7.25pm.

Geelong will also host the unbeaten Demons in a Thursday night blockbuster at GMHBA Stadium in round 17.

Fremantle has been rewarded for its hot start to the season, getting a rare primetime slot when they travel to play Richmond at Marvel Stadium to open round 19.

Gold Coast is another team to get a rare taste of national coverage, playing Collingwood at Metricon Stadium on the Saturday night of round 17, that will be broadcast on Channel Seven.

ROUND 16

Thursday, June 30

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, The Gabba, 7.20pm AEST, Seven

Friday, July 1

Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 2

Essendon v Sydney, MCG, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST, Fox

Geelong v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Fox

Gold Coast v Collingwood, Metricon Stadium. 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 3

Richmond v West Coast, MCG, 2.10pm AEST, Fox

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Fremantle v Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST, Fox

ROUND 17

Thursday, July 7

Geelong v Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEST, Seven

Friday, July 8

Sydney v Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 9

Collingwood v North Melbourne, MCG, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Gold Coast v Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST, Fox

Sunday, July 10

Brisbane v Essendon, The Gabba, 1.10pm AEST, Fox

Hawthorn v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

West Coast v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST, Fox

ROUND 18

Friday, July 15

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 16

Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST, Fox

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane, Manuka Oval, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

North Melbourne v Richmond, Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Carlton v Geelong, MCG, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Fremantle v Sydney, Optus Stadium, 5.30pm AWST, Fox

Sunday, July 17

Hawthorn v West Coast, MCG, 1.10pm AEST, Fox

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, TIO Traeger Park, 2.50pm ACST, Seven

Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST, Fox

ROUND 19

Friday, July 22

Richmond v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 23

North Melbourne v Hawthorn, Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Sydney v Adelaide, SCG, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Port Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm AEST, Fox

Brisbane v Gold Coast, The Gabba, 7.10pm AEST, Fox

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 24

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST, Fox

Collingwood v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

West Coast v St Kilda, Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST, Fox