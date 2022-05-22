Fremantle v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Fremantle: Neil Erasmus
Collingwood: Ollie Henry

Hawthorn v Brisbane at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: Kyle Hartigan
Brisbane: Mitch Robinson

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stein
West Coast: Brady Hough

