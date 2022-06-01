THE NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is on in 2022 and the only place to catch it is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

This year's edition will again be held virtually with the draft to take place on Wednesday from 6.30pm AEST.

After the success of NAB AFL Draft Night Live over the past three years, AFL.com.au will be the broadcaster for this year's mid-season draft as clubs search the country to find the next Jai Newcombe.

With hosts Callum Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge leading the coverage, watch the night unfold as clubs make their selections.

Partnered by NAB, the coverage will feature every draft pick as well as all the analysis and key interviews with draftees and club officials.