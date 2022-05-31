AS MANY as 23 picks could be used during Wednesday night's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Clubs had until 2pm AEST Tuesday to lodge their list vacancies with the AFL, with eight clubs managing to open up a second available roster spot.

West Coast, North Melbourne, Essendon and Adelaide, who will hold the draft's first four picks, have all opened up a second list availability while Hawthorn, Collingwood, Carlton and Fremantle will also take two selections into Wednesday night.

Only three clubs – the Western Bulldogs, Brisbane and Melbourne – won't take a selection into the mid-season draft.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, both the Kangaroos and the Hawks opened secondary list vacancies on the eve of the League's deadline following the retirement of Tom Lynch and the moving of Tyler Brockman to the inactive list.

Essendon also opened up a second list position late on Tuesday due to a long-term injury sustained by youngster Nik Cox, while Fremantle created a vacancy due to Jye Amiss' season-ending kidney injury.

Tom Lynch talks to players during a VFL match in 2022. Picture: nmfc.com.au

The Saints were another club with the opportunity to use a second pick on Wednesday night courtesy of a season-ending knee injury to Jack Hayes, but opted against opening up multiple list positions.

Clubs are not obliged to use their vacant list spots, meaning there could still be fewer than 23 picks made. There were 13 picks used when the mid-season draft first returned in 2019, and 22 selections made last year.

FINAL MID-SEASON ROOKIE DRAFT ORDER

ROUND ONE

1. West Coast (via Oscar Allen injury)

2. North Melbourne (via Miller Bergman injury)

3. Essendon (via Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti retirement)

4. Adelaide (via Rory Sloane injury)

5. GWS Giants (via Josh Fahey injury)

6. Hawthorn (via open list spot)

7. Gold Coast (via Ben King injury)

8. Port Adelaide (via Jake Pasini injury)

9. Collingwood (via Nathan Kreuger injury)

10. Richmond (via Josh Caddy retirement)

11. Sydney (via open list spot)

12. Geelong (via open list spot)

13. Carlton (via open list spot)

14. St Kilda (via Nick Coffield injury)

15. Fremantle (via open list spot)

ROUND TWO

16. West Coast (via Luke Edwards injury)

17. North Melbourne (via Tom Lynch retirement)

18. Essendon (via Nik Cox injury)

19. Adelaide (via Paul Seedsman injury)

20. Hawthorn (via Tyler Brockman injury)

21. Collingwood (via Jordan Roughead retirement)

22. Carlton (via Oscar McDonald injury)

23. Fremantle (via Jye Amiss injury)