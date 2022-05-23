Sydney Stack celebrates a goal against Essendon in the VFL on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was plenty of exciting action in the state leagues over the weekend with big goal hauls, returning stars and young guns putting their hand up for senior selection.

Here is your one-stop shop for the best highlights packages from an action-packed weekend.

In the VFL, Richmond’s Sydney Stack has put his hand up for a recall to the senior side as the Tigers defeated the Bombers by 33 points. Stack was impressive in the win, collecting 15 disposals and booting three goals.

Sandringham held off a fast-finishing Carlton to win by four points and once again Hunter Clark pressed his claims for a senior return as he continues his comeback from a shoulder injury. The smooth-moving 23-year-old had 28 possessions following up from his impressive 26 against the Northern Bullants in his last outing.

Gold Coast's Elijah Hollands continues to knock down the selection door, with the young midfielder gathering 25 disposals, five marks and laying seven tackles to go with his two goals in their impressive win over the Footscray Bulldogs. Recruited at No.7 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, Hollands missed the majority of last season while recovering from an ACL injury and is yet to feature at senior level.

Sydney key forward Joel Amartey put his hand up for a recall in their 31-point win over Coburg. The 22-year-old had 18 possessions, dominated aerially with 11 marks and kicked 4.2.

At the Preston City Oval, Geelong overcame a dogged Northern Bullants to win by 13 points, largely thanks to the work from 203cm forward/ruck Shannon Neale, who booted five goals.

In the WAFL, West Perth moved to the top of the ladder with a resounding 80-point victory over the hapless Eagles. Two-time Bernie Naylor medallist Tyler Keitel was outstanding up forward claiming 19 possessions, taking eight marks and slotting 5.5.

South Fremantle midfielder and West Coast top-up player Jake Florenca pushed his mid-season draft case with a dominant showing in the Bulldogs' 26-point win over Peel. Florenca racked up a staggering 42 touches and kicked two goals to lead his side to victory.

Stack's day out

Clark closing in on senior return

Sun pushes case for AFL debut

Amartey has another party

Young Cat's high five

Keitel's colossus outing

Florenca everywhere in epic showing