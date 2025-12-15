Setterfield rejoins the Bombers as an replacement for the injured Nic Martin

Will Setterfield during the round 12 match between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba, May 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WILL Setterfield will continue his AFL career at Essendon after the Bombers offered him a lifeline following the knee injury that has wiped out winger Nic Martin's season.

Setterfield, 27, was delisted at the end of the season but was offered the opportunity to continue training over summer with the possibility of returning to the Bombers' list as a supplemental selection period signing.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

And that's how it panned out for the tough onballer, who will effectively replace Martin on the Bombers' list after the winger's 2026 campaign was ended before it had begun by an injury to his recently reconstructed knee in November.

Setterfield joined the Bombers from Carlton in 2023 but has played just 27 games over three seasons in red and black.

The big-bodied mid has endured a series of injuries over his career but remains a handy contributor when fit, turning himself into a tagger late in the season where he shut down the likes of Patrick Cripps, Marcus Bontempelli and Isaac Heeney.

Setterfield averaged nearly 22 disposals per game in 2025 before having his year cut short by a serious foot injury.

Will Setterfield in action during the R4 match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Every year you get to wear the club colours is a privilege, so I'm really grateful for another season in the sash," Setterfield said.

"I look forward to working closely with our high-performance team on getting my body right. The club's support has been amazing, and we are in a really good spot.

"I want to be ready to give everything for the team in 2026. I can’t wait to get back out there with the boys and in front of the Bomber faithful."