Essendon's Nic Martin has been ruled out for the 2026 season

Nic Martin in action during Essendon's clash against Geelong in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON gun Nic Martin will miss the 2026 season after undergoing further surgery on his knee following a training accident.

Martin was hurt at training earlier this month and, after scans confirmed damage to his recently reconstructed knee, underwent further surgery on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who had been impressing in his recovery from the initial surgery, will take a long-term focus in a bid to be ready for day one of pre-season ahead of the 2027 campaign.

"It's obviously a setback, but I have complete confidence in our medical and high performance team and our long-term plan for me," Martin said.

"I'm feeling good post-surgery and I'm ready to take the time to build my knee back up and I know I'm in the best hands possible, and I'll attack this rehab with everything I've got to come back stronger."

One of the Bombers' most consistent performers, Martin suffered the initial ACL injury against Richmond in round 18.

Essendon general manager of football Daniel McPherson said he was disappointed for Martin, who has played 83 games since being signed during the pre-season supplemental selection period at the start of 2022.

"We are all really disappointed for Nic, but we are also really proud of the maturity with which he has handled this setback," he said.

"The decision to go back in for surgery sets Nic up for the best long-term result and he's determined to come back from this setback an even better and stronger athlete.

Nic Martin (left) and Will Setterfield look on after the round 18 match between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"An important member of our leadership group, he is highly respected for the standards he sets, both in how he plays and how he carries himself around the club. Despite being sidelined, he'll continue to have a significant influence on the group in 2026.

"Our high performance team have a clear plan in place, and we're looking forward to seeing Nic fully fit and ready for a strong 2027 campaign."

With Martin sidelined, the Bombers have a list spot open should they decide to use it during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP).