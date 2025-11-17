Nic Martin has sent for scans on his reconstructed knee after slipping at training

Will Setterfield and Nic Martin after the match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THERE is concern for Essendon star Nic Martin, who has undergone scans on his reconstructed knee after a training accident last week.

The Bombers gun has been impressing in his recovery from his ACL surgery, stepping up his program in a bid to return before the halfway point of next season.

But last week at training the 24-year-old slipped and had to have his injured knee checked with follow-up scans after the incident.

Nic Martin at Essendon training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The club told AFL.com.au that the important playmaker will meet with his surgeon soon to determine the next steps, with the Bombers remaining hopeful he can avoid a serious setback in his recovery.

"He will consult with his surgeon in the coming days to determine the best course of action.

"The club will provide an update once Nic has met with the surgeon and the matter has been reviewed by our medical and high-performance team."

Martin has played 83 games for the Bombers since making an incredible start to his career with five goals and 27 disposals on debut in 2022, with the playmaker becoming a central piece of Brad Scott's side with his ball use and vision from half-back and through the midfield.

The emerging leader at Essendon injured his knee against Richmond in round 18 last season in the middle of July.

He was already set to miss the start of next season, with Nick Bryan, Lewis Hayes and Thomas Edwards also returning from ACL surgeries at the Bombers over pre-season.