Max Lynch is helped off the field during the round 10 clash between Hawthorn and Brisbane at University of Tasmania Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE RUCK department at Hawthorn has been hit again with Max Lynch entering concussion protocols following a late head knock in Sunday's upset win over Brisbane.

The 23-year-old spent the final three minutes of the game on the bench after copping a blow to the head in a contest with Brisbane ruckman Darcy Fort at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Hawthorn put Lynch through further concussion tests at the club on Monday after returning home from Launceston late on Sunday night.

Lynch suffered a concussion in his Hawthorn debut against North Melbourne in round one and didn't feature for Sam Mitchell's side again until round six, after entering health and safety protocols before he had exited concussion protocols.

The Hawks are likely to face the Suns in Darwin without a recognised ruckman, after Max Lynch was placed under concussion protocols.



Now the Hawks are likely to face Gold Coast at TIO Stadium in Darwin without a recognised ruckman, with captain Ben McEvoy sidelined with a neck injury and raw big man Ned Reeves still recovering from the dislocated shoulder he suffered against Geelong on Easter Monday.

Reeves has been undergoing a strengthening and mobility program since he injured his shoulder in round five and hasn't been completely ruled out for this weekend.

But given he is yet to return to full training – and the club hasn't ruled out surgery as an option – Reeves would be unlikely to come in against Jarrod Witts on Saturday night.

Ned Reeves at Hawthorn training on April 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn had to turn to key forward Jacob Koschitzke (196cm and 96kg) and Irish utility Conor Nash (197cm and 94kg) against the Cats and might need to consider this again for the trip to the Northern Territory.

Young key forward Jackson Callow played as a second ruck in Box Hill's most recent outing against Richmond's VFL side.

Hawthorn has turned to academy manager Keegan Brooksby during recent match simulation sessions at Waverley Park, with the former Hawk, Eagle and Sun still playing for SANFL side South Adelaide around his new role at the club.

The Hawks have a vacant spot on their list ahead of next week's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and will have to consider adding a ruckman, given their poor run of luck across the first 10 rounds.

Young gun Will Day was substituted out of Sunday's five-point win over the Lions with another ankle injury after sliding into the fence trying to save a goal.

It is the same ankle the South Australian broke last year, but it is understood to be more of a jarring issue with the club taking a cautious approach by taking him out of the game.

Will Day sits on the Hawthorn bench after injuring his ankle against Brisbane in R10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Day tried to continue running but couldn't and has pulled up with soreness on Monday.

The club will wait to see how Day's ankle settles this week but he is in doubt at this stage to make the trip north.

Hawthorn ended a four-game losing run in Tasmania on Sunday to remain within striking distance of the top-eight.