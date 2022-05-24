Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

HE IS one of the buzz players ahead of the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and Wade Derksen has an incredible story to tell.

The Peel Thunder talent joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss his journey as a number of clubs closely consider him as a selection next week.

Derksen, from isolation as he has COVID-19, joins hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards to detail his season and his hopes of a mid-season AFL berth.

In this week's episode …

1:00 – Is there a clear No.1 pick for the November draft? The team review the AFL Academy's clash from last weekend.

3:30 – The midfielders, including a potential father-son, who pushed their draft claims.

6:00 – The Auskick star who is now on the radar of clubs as a potential top-10 pick.

7:40 – Which clubs hold mid-season rookie draft picks and who will they choose?

9:00 – Will AFL clubs change their recruiting philosophy at this year's mid-season intake?

10:30 – The main contenders for next week's mid-season draft.

13:15 – Mid-season hopeful Wade Derksen joins the show to discuss his journey to being on the cusp of an AFL chance.

17:30 – The appeal of Peel – why Derksen headed to the WAFL to push his hopes.

21:20 – Derksen on the impact his big growth spurt has had on his footy.

26:00 – The clubs who have been in touch with Derksen and could swoop on him as a mid-season pick.