PRIZED Fremantle draftee Jye Amiss is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering a serious kidney injury that required surgery.

Amiss suffered the setback when he was involved in a heavy collision playing for Peel Thunder in the WAFL against South Fremantle on Saturday.

Fremantle football manager Peter Bell said the club was assessing what it meant for the exciting key forward, who made an impressive debut against North Melbourne in round eight.

"Jye sustained a pretty heavy impact injury to his kidney in the game against South Fremantle," Bell told the club's website.

"He had to go to hospital, he’s had some surgery on that kidney.

"He’s doing well at the moment and we’re just getting all the opinions as to what it means for his football, but he’ll be out for a period of time."

Amiss, a 196cm sharpshooter who was recruited with pick No.8 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, booted two goals when he was unveiled against the Kangaroos a fortnight ago.

He was sent back to the WAFL as experienced talls Rory Lobb and Matt Taberner returned to the team, but he was expected to push for further games in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, captain Nat Fyfe has been ruled out of Saturday's top-four clash against Melbourne at the MCG, with the superstar midfielder targeting a return from his back injury against Brisbane the following week.

"He’s been training really well and we’re looking forward to building his football," Bell said. "He might be available as soon as next week."