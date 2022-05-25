Sam Collins kicks the ball during the Gold Coast Suns' clash against Brisbane in round six, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast coach Stuart Dew has no problems with Luke Beveridge's post-match comments about Aaron Naughton on Saturday, saying the Western Bulldogs' mentor was just "supporting his player".

Following the Bulldogs' 19-point triumph at the weekend, Beveridge said there were "reasons why" Naughton had little influence after half-time following a dominant three-goal first half.

It led many to speculate he was referring to the defence played by Sam Collins, but as AFL.com.au's Access All Areas revealed on Monday, Gold Coast's vice-captain appeared to do little wrong.

"It's just the opposition coach made some observation post-game," Dew said on Wednesday.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Key Dog restricted by persistent Sun Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett examine Aaron Naughton's battle with Sam Collins on Access All Areas

"Our observations were that Sam Collins fought his way back from a poor start in the game and I think that's been well played out by everyone other than the two coaches."

When asked whether he thought Beveridge's comments cast a question over the way Collins played, Dew was emphatic.

"I don't think it's a reflection of Sam," he said.

"He's probably supporting his player and I'm supporting ours.

"That's the way it should be really. I think Aaron would want Luke saying that and Sam certainly knows whose corner I sit in."

Aaron Naughton handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against the Gold Coast Suns in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dew said his team was excited about playing in Darwin the next two weekends, taking home games against Hawthorn and North Melbourne to its Academy Zone in the Top End.

One player that won't be making the trip is full-back Rory Thompson, who is seeing a specialist on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the best course of action for his meniscus injury.

"We're hopeful it's on the minor end," Dew said.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"It's likely he'll need surgery. It's one of those they'll know more once the camera is in there and they have a look.

"I'd be guessing, but I'd think somewhere between four (weeks) and longer than that … hopefully it's at the lower end of that.

"Fingers crossed for Rory."