ADELAIDE will be without key forward Taylor Walker for Saturday's game against Geelong.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Crows assistant coach Scott Burns said Walker had fallen ill late on Tuesday and would miss round 11.

"He's obviously a very, very good player and he's been our best in-form key forward, so that obviously creates a hole but it's also an opportunity for someone to grasp it with two hands and play good footy," he said.

Young forward Josh Rachele is also set to miss the crunch clash after suffering a corked quad during round 10.

Taylor Walker and Callum Wilkie clash during round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

“We’ll give Josh a breather,” Burns said.

“He’s done terrifically well, Josh, to come in round one - you can probably see he’s slightly tapering off (after) a few more knocks and a few more hits.

“But it’s in his best interest to (have) a breather, he won’t play this week."

Inaccurate kicking ultimately thwarted Adelaide's chance of victory against the Saints, and Burns said the weather could create an additional challenge.

“It’s probably going to be a bit wet and windy, so we need the boys working together as a collective,” Burns said.

“We’ve got to make sure whoever we bring in competes aggressively in front of the ball and making sure we are locking the ball in our front half as much as we can.”