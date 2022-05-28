Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

HE IS a member of Essendon's Next Generation Academy, but will the Bombers get him at this year's NAB AFL Draft?

The talents of draft prospect Anthony Munkara have been on show this season but the Bombers could miss out on him due to the new Academy rules in place this year.

Listen to this week's Road to the Draft podcast with Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards as the team discuss all the latest draft news, with Munkara displaying some exciting signs for the NAB AFL Academy last week.

Plus, get the lowdown on next week's mid-season rookie draft with all the likely picks and a chat with potential early mid-season selection Wade Derksen.

The Peel Thunder tall forward chats through the clubs he has spoken to and the lessons he's learned from training with Fremantle.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Road to the Draft for exclusive interviews.

In this week's episode …

1:00 – Is there a clear No.1 pick for the November draft? The team review the AFL Academy's clash from last weekend.

3:30 – The midfielders, including a potential father-son, who pushed their draft claims.

6:00 – The Auskick star who is now on the radar of clubs as a potential top-10 pick.

7:40 – Which clubs hold mid-season rookie draft picks and who will they choose?

9:00 – Will AFL clubs change their recruiting philosophy at this year's mid-season intake?

10:30 – The main contenders for next week's mid-season draft.

13:15 – Mid-season hopeful Wade Derksen joins the show to discuss his journey to being on the cusp of an AFL chance.

17:30 – The appeal of Peel – why Derksen headed to the WAFL to push his hopes.

21:20 – Derksen on the impact his big growth spurt has had on his footy.

26:00 – The clubs who have been in touch with Derksen and could swoop on him as a mid-season pick.