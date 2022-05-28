FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir isn't daring to dream just yet after the Dockers secured the best win of his tenure at the club in ending Narrm's unbeaten run.

The Dockers stunned the Demons on Saturday by overturning a 30-point deficit in the second quarter and kicking 12 goals to one after half-time to finish 38-point winners.

The remarkable turnaround came in the third term when the visitors piled on eight goals to one at the MCG as Narrm's 17-game winning streak was broken.

After back-to-back losses to Gold Coast and Collingwood, Longmuir last week said his side had gotten ahead of itself and once more on Saturday said he wouldn't be getting complacent after the brilliant win over the Demons.

"I said it last week – you get ahead of yourself in this game and you get what you deserve. We understand Melbourne were missing a couple tonight, they got some injuries early which were disruptive to them and we played our best footy but we'll review it like we reviewed the last couple of weeks," Longmuir said post-game.

"Internally we'll stick to the process and we understand there's another big challenge next week. We want to make sure internally at our footy club we're as consistent as we can be and it's a long season if you ride the ups and downs. We'll enjoy this win but [it's] not getting past this week."

The Dockers face fellow top-four hopefuls Brisbane next Sunday at Optus Stadium, with Longmuir praising his team's capacity to take on the plan ahead of the Demons and also get back to playing "team footy". He was most satisfied with his team turning around its early deficit and what it proved about the side.

"There's your gameplan, which is critical, and we weren't executing that to our fullest the last couple of weeks. But then there's the behaviours behind the scenes which really do drive your gameplan and that's your trademark," Longmuir said.

"We wanted to have our best trademark game of the year and I think we've been a team that's had a really even contribution from all players and I feel like we got that again tonight."

Matt Taberner was substituted out of the game with a back issue that has flared up at different stages this season but Longmuir said he hoped it was a "quick fix" for the Dockers forward.

The Dockers could regain Nat Fyfe for his first game of the season, with Longmuir and the club to see where the champion midfielder plays – at AFL or WAFL level.

"We'll have to weigh that up Monday and Tuesday and see how he feels and see where his confidence levels are at and we'll see where he starts his season," he said.

Demons counterpart Simon Goodwin gave "full credit" to the Dockers for the win, which ended his side's unbeaten streak which stretched back 10 months and 17 games.

"I'm so proud of this group in how they've been able to sustain what they have for this long because it is a tough industry. But it's a reminder of what's important to you, it'll be a reminder of how the game should look for us and it'll be a reminder of what we need to bring every week," he said.

"You need to do it for a long period of time against good teams and Fremantle were a good team and they were too good for us today. That's the reality we walk away with."

Steven May will miss next week under concussion protocols after being substituted out of the game at quarter-time, with his early exit making things difficult for the Dees.

"It didn't help. He's a pretty important player to us so to have him out of the game [meant] we had to shuffle some things around from a role perspective. Normally we'd have Tom McDonald, who pulled out yesterday, to head down back but we didn't have Tom available to us which was another little thing that was a bit concerning," Goodwin said.

Harrison Petty (knee) will also be assessed this week, while Christian Petracca woke up ill heading into the game but played it out.