Peter Matera at Optus Stadium after he was named on the jury of the AFL Tribunal in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast great Peter Matera is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 53-year-old suffered the heart attack on Sunday and was rushed to hospital, where he reportedly had two stents inserted.

West Coast said in a statement: “The club is saddened by this news and wishes Peter a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Peter, Suzy and his family, who have requested for their privacy to be respected at this time."

Matera's brother and former Eagles teammate Phil is set to fly to Victoria to visit his older sibling.

Flag-winning Eagle Guy McKenna is also planning to visit his former long-time teammate in hospital.

Matera is one of West Coast's all-time greatest players, having won two premierships and five All-Australian jumpers during his glittering 253-game AFL career.

He also won the 1992 Norm Smith medal for his breathtaking five-goal display in the club's 28-point grand final win over Geelong.

Matera's long-range goals in that decider were the stuff of folklore, with his performance ensuring West Coast became the first non-Victorian club to win an AFL flag.