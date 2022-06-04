Joel Jeffrey celebrates a goal for Gold Coast against North Melbourne in R12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast sits just outside the top eight after dominating North Melbourne 15.19 (109) to 7.5 (47) at TIO Stadium in Darwin on Saturday evening.

The win is the Suns' fourth from their past five starts, a sustained period of success they haven't enjoyed since 2014.

With a return to Metricon Stadium to face Adelaide after the club's bye and no game against a current top-eight side until the QClash in round 19, the Suns' winning form could stretch a bit further yet.

The first quarter looked like the beginning of a boilover with the Roos taking a 17-point lead into the break, but Gold Coast clicked into gear in the second, kicking 7.7 to no score.

The Suns' dominance was on the back of a massive 28 inside 50s for the term, Touk Miller leading from the front with a dozen disposals and five clearances for the quarter.

Miller finished the match with 32 disposals, Matt Rowell again showed his importance around contests and Sam Day kicked two goals, offering a strong target in front of goal in his first game for the year.

However, a late knee injury to Lachie Weller could put a dampener on the result.

There were few highlights for North and Ben McKay's withdrawal at half-time through concussion protocols was compounded when Jason Horne-Francis limped from the ground in the final term, injury concerns that will do nothing to make David Noble's job any easier against Greater Western Sydney next round.

GOLD COAST 1.4 8.11 11.13 15.19 (109)

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.3 4.3 7.3 7.5 (47)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Day 2, Rankine 2, Ainsworth, Chol, Davies, Ellis, Graham, Holman, Jeffrey, Powell, Rosas, Rowell, Swallow

North Melbourne: Anderson, Davies-Uniacke, Goldstein, Horne-Francis, Larkey, Simpkin, Ziebell

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Weller (knee)

North Melbourne: Ben McKay (concussion)

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp, replaced Lachie Weller in the fourth quarter

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi, replaced Ben McKay at half-time