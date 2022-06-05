IN THIS week's Six Things We Learned, we discover that Tom Stewart is without peer when it comes to Geelong's most valuable players and Melbourne has a big problem up forward, plus more round 12 lessons.

1. Tom Stewart is both Geelong's best and most valuable player

Some teams have two different players in the two categories – Carlton, for example, has Patrick Cripps as its best, but arguably Jacob Weitering as its most valuable. Cats champion Stewart falls into both camps at his club, and his importance was on show against the Western Bulldogs. His concussion in the second quarter opened the door for the Dogs, the Cats needing to make numerous structural changes in order to cover for him, and left Sam De Koning and Zach Guthrie as the side's somewhat undersized first and second key back. - Sarah Black

Huge Cats blow with Stewart subbed after concussion test Geelong star defender Tom Stewart is forced out of the game after this heavy clash with Bailey Smith

2. Caleb Serong has arguably the best hands in the game

The combination of clean hands and an attacking mindset when he wins the ball makes Caleb Serong's handball one of Fremantle's most lethal and underrated weapons. The third-year midfielder was in fine touch against Brisbane on Sunday afternoon, and his ability to launch scoring chains from the midfield was a standout attribute. Serong's second quarter was outstanding: he racked up 11 disposals as the Dockers went on a three-goal run, and time and again he set up scoring chains by sending teammates into space from a contested-ball win. Clayton Oliver, among a select few, has claims to the title of the competition's best hands, but none is clearly better than Serong - Nathan Schmook

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal in Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Melbourne needs to fill McDonald sized-hole

Tom McDonald's absence on Melbourne's forward structure is being sorely felt as the reigning premiers again struggled to kick a winning score for a second straight week. Despite Bailey Fritsch booting six goals in two games and Max Gawn almost single-handedly willing the reigning premiers over the line against Sydney, it just hasn't been enough for the Dees who have missed the impact of the injured McDonald. Ben Brown's goalless run has now extended to three successive games, while both Sam Weideman and Mitch Brown also didn't impact the score-sheet when trialled. With McDonald unlikely to return against Collingwood with a potentially serious foot injury, someone else has to stand up. - Nick D'Urbano

Angus Brayshaw and Ben Brown after the loss to Sydney in round 12 on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

4. Mitch Lewis is growing by the week

For the seventh time in nine games in 2022, the young Hawthorn spearhead slotted at least three goals, this time kicking four on All-Australian Darcy Moore in the Hawks' narrow loss to Collingwood to move to 27.9 for the year, taking his chances in difficult conditions. The 23-year-old was taken with the second last pick – pick No.76 – in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft and continues to loom as the steal of that draft class. Only eight players have kicked more goals than Lewis in 2022. They include players with the surname Cameron, Curnow, Hawkins, King, Lynch and Naughton. Not bad company for someone with only 45 games on the board. - Josh Gabelich

Lewis launches monster shot to get 'G rocking Mitch Lewis unleashes a mammoth kick as the Hawks continue their charge

5. History beckons for Suns

Let's get the major caveat out of the way – yes, it was only a win over 17th-placed North Melbourne. However, the way in which the Suns dismantled the Kangaroos added another layer to a mounting case they can make the top eight for the first time in club history. Another 81 inside 50s added to a first half of the season that has seen Gold Coast live in the front half of the ground. This week they had 13 goalkickers. The forward line is dynamic, with Izak Rankine, Joel Jeffrey and Mal Rosas jnr creating havoc. The midfield is tireless, and the defence suddenly well balanced. They’re 6-6 and face Adelaide, Essendon, West Coast, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and just two top-eight teams in the final 10 weeks. If they can keep this intensity up – and it’s a big if – you just never know. - Michael Whiting

Gold Coast players sing the song after the win over North Melbourne in round 12 on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

6. Walker deserves another Crows contract

There’s still half a season to go, but on current form, 32-year-old Taylor Walker deserves a new deal after going close to best afield with three goals, 10 score involvements, 22 disposals and eight marks in the win over the Eagles. The veteran's career seemed all but over in 2020, managing only 15 goals for the season but he was a re-born player in 2021, booting 48 majors and he’s backed that up this year. Walker has kicked a goal in every game he’s played in 2022, with 21 from eight games, while he’s averaging 4.9 marks per game, including two inside 50 and two on the lead per game. - Ben Somerford