Fremantle and Brisbane players engage in a melee in round 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 12 Sunday games has been completed. Ten charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Lachie Schultz, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Brandon Starcevich, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Logue goal results in heated scrap between Dockers and Lions Fremantle and Brisbane players get involved in tussle after Griffin Logue scores from the square

Luke Ryan, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Jordan Clark, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Noah Answerth, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Harris Andrews, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Lloyd Meek, Fremantle, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Deven Robertson, Brisbane Lions, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 12 match between Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, played at Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.

Jack Ginnivan, Collingwood, has been charged with Misconduct against Lachlan Bramble, Hawthorn, during the fourth quarter of the Round 12 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn played at the MCG on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Blake Hardwick, Hawthorn, has been charged with Misconduct against Jack Ginnivan, Collingwood, during the fourth quarter of the Round 12 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn played at the MCG on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.