Lachie Weller is helped off the field during the round 12 clash between Gold Coast and North Melbourne on May 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SCANS have confirmed Gold Coast running defender Lachie Weller has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Weller suffered the injury in the final quarter of Saturday's 62-point win over North Melbourne as he tried to change direction while running with the ball.

He is the second Sun this year to suffer from the dreaded ACL rupture, following spearhead Ben King's injury during pre-season.

Gold Coast football manager Wayne Campbell confirmed the news.

"It's really unfortunate news for Lachie," Campbell said.

"Lachie will now meet with a surgeon later in the week before having an operation to repair the ligament."

Weller was playing as well as any stage during his 127-game career in the first half of the season, switching between half-back and wing and giving the Suns plenty of attacking drive with his run-and-carry and penetrating kicking.

Key forward Levi Casboult missed the match against the Kangaroos with a calf complaint, but with a bye this weekend, is expected to be available for the Suns against Adelaide in round 14.