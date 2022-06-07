HAWTHORN star Jack Gunston has avoided major damage after re-injuring his right ankle for the second time in a month on Sunday, but is unlikely to make the trip to face Fremantle this weekend.

The All-Australian forward clutched for his foot in the third quarter of the loss against Collingwood at the MCG after Darcy Moore landed on the back of Gunston’s leg in a contest, before playing out the game under duress.

AFL.com.au understands scans have cleared the 30-year-old of structural damage, with the Hawks optimistic he might only miss one game and be available after the mid-season bye.

Gunston was a surprise inclusion for the round 12 clash after missing only two games with the medial ankle sprain that forced him to be substituted out of the loss to Richmond in round nine.

Gunston subbed out after awkward landing There's a worrying injury concern for the Hawks with Jack Gunston appearing to hurt his ankle

It is understood this ankle injury is different to three weeks ago and not as severe.

While the news is more positive than first thought, the injury setback continues a frustrating patch for the Victorian, who managed only one appearance in 2021 due to a debilitating back injury.

New ruckman Max Lynch could be available for this weekend's trip to Western Australia to face Fremantle after missing the past fortnight with concussion.

The 23-year-old has endured a challenging maiden season at Waverley Park, managing only six of 12 games due to concussion and health and safety protocols, around other more minor delays.

Rebounding defender Jack Scrimshaw could also be available for selection after missing the game against the Magpies due to concussion.

Jack Scrimshaw talks to Hawthorn medical staff during the R11, 2022 clash against Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Prized pick Josh Ward missed a third straight game due to a concussion he suffered in the VFL, but the 2021 pick No.7 is a chance to play at some level this weekend, with Box Hill facing Port Melbourne on Saturday.

All three will need to pass concussion protocols at Waverley Park this week before they are cleared to return to action.

Axed midfielders James Worpel (31 disposals, 13 clearances and five tackles) and Finn Maginness (35 disposals and four clearances) both put their hands up for a recall after strong performances for Box Hill on Sunday.

Hawthorn has its main training session on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Perth on Friday for the clash against the premiership contenders.