Hawthorn's Mitch Lewis celebrates one of his five goals against Port Adelaide in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MITCH Lewis was once the somewhat ironic selection that made Hawthorn supporters smile while they wiped away tears.

Weeks after the club traded away four-time premiership greats, Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis, the Hawks drafted a kid from the Calder Cannons called Mitchell Lewis.

Not even Quentin Tarantino could have conjured a twist like this.

Now the key forward Hawthorn recruited at pick No.76 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft is emerging as a star before our very eyes.

Lewis kicked 22 goals from 14 games during a 2021 campaign that hinted his form in 2022 was possible, but after his performance against Collingwood on Sunday, it is time to start taking much more notice of the Hawk.

The 23-year-old has kicked 27.9 from nine games – he missed three games with a hamstring injury – to be ranked No.10 in the AFL after 12 rounds, adding four goals in difficult conditions for a key forward against Therabody All-Australian defender Darcy Moore.

Lewis has now kicked three or more goals on seven occasions across the first half of 2022, including five against Port Adelaide in round two and four against Brisbane in round 10, for a side ranked 16th for inside 50s.

Only Charlie Curnow (3.4 goals), Jeremy Cameron (3.2) – who is leading the Coleman Medal race on 38 goals – and Tom Lynch (3.1) are averaging more than Lewis' 3.0 per outing, which places him ahead of Max King (2.9), Lance Franklin (2.8), Tom Hawkins (2.8), Joe Daniher (2.7) and Taylor Walker (2.6).

The difference between Lewis and the names above – plus the likes of 2021 Coleman medallist Harry McKay and Western Bulldogs spearhead Aaron Naughton – is the Victorian makes the most of his chances in front of goal.

Lewis converts his shots at 69.2 per cent – the highest of anyone who has kicked more than 20 goals in 2022. Todd Marshall, who was taken in the first round of the same draft, has kicked 20 goals and is converting at 74.1 per cent.

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal against Brisbane in round 10 on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Compare that conversion to Curnow (62.7), Naughton (53.6) and King (52.5) and it's not hard to see why Hawthorn supporters feel confident when Lewis has the ball inside 50. Only Hawkins, King, Cameron, Lynch and Jack Riewoldt average more marks inside 50 this year.

The other major difference between Curnow (No.12, 2015, McKay (No.10, 2015), Naughton (No.9, 2017) and King (No.4, 2018) is where Lewis was taken in the draft.

They were all first-round picks, while Lewis was taken with the second last pick in 2016.

Fair return on investment thus far.