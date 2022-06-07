FREMANTLE forward Michael Frederick has been suspended by the club after he consumed alcohol following the Dockers' win over Brisbane on Sunday.

Frederick booted a career-best three goals in the win over the Lions, but 'fell short of team standards' after drinking alcohol on a six-day break ahead of this week's clash against Hawthorn.

The leadership group imposed a one-match ban, making the 22-year-old unavailable for both AFL and WAFL.

"Michael is remorseful and makes no excuses for his actions," executive general manager of football Peter Bell said.

"The club is proud of the culture it has built in recent years and that is mainly due to the strong commitment to the trademark that the players and staff adhere to every day.

"The club will continue to support Michael so he is equipped to make better decisions in the future.

"Michael is an outstanding young man who has made an error, but we are really confident that he will learn from this experience. We look forward to a demonstration of his commitment to our trademark moving forwards."

Frederick has been one of the Dockers' rising stars this year, producing two stunning performances in the past two weeks against Melbourne and Brisbane.