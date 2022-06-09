CARLTON has recalled Harry McKay and Jack Martin as part of five changes to face Essendon at the MCG on Friday night.

Fremantle and St Kilda also have some big inclusions, while Hawthorn's Mitch Lewis (knee) and Melbourne's Jayden Hunt (dropped) are big omissions in Thursday night team news.

The Blues get McKay and Martin back to face the Bombers, along with Matt Kennedy and key defender Caleb Marchbank, who comes in to replace injured star Jacob Weitering.

Essendon has been bolstered by the inclusion of Jake Stringer, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Jake Stringer at Essendon training on May 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will play his first game of 2022 after getting through a WAFL outing last weekend, and will be joined by Michael Walters and Sam Switkowski to face the Hawks at Optus Stadium.

Darcy Tucker is the unlucky man to make way for Fyfe's return.

Lewis is a big out for Hawthorn, having kicked 27 goals this season, although Jack Scrimshaw does return from concussion.

Mitch Lewis gets a kick away in Hawthorn's clash with Collingwood in round 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda will be aided by the services of dynamic small forward Jack Higgins against Brisbane on Saturday night, now out of the League's health and safety protocols and concussion protocols following the Saints' bye.

Dan Butler has been recalled after strong VFL form.

The Lions will be bolstered by the return of Joe Daniher after six weeks on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, while veteran Mitch Robinson also gets another chance.

Joe Daniher celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Essendon in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

In Sunday's match, Aaron Hall is back from a hamstring injury for North Melbourne's match against Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, while Jaidyn Stephenson has been named in the squad.

Lachie Whitfield, Nick Haynes and Braydon Preuss are all back in the Giants' squad.

In the Queen’s Birthday Monday match at the MCG, the Demons have dropped Hunt, naming Michael Hibberd and Sam Weideman on their extended bench, while Collingwood has selected Jamie Elliott after he missed last weekend's win with illness.

Friday, June 10

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, M.Guelfi, J.Stringer

Out: A.Waterman (omitted), T.Wanganeen (omitted), D.Smith (knee), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: B.Ham (unused)

CARLTON

In: J.Boyd, J.Martin, H.McKay, M.Kennedy, C.Marchbank

Out: L.Stocker (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted), J.Motlop (omitted), P.Dow (omitted), J.Weitering (AC joint), J.Carroll (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: J.Carroll (replaced J.Weitering)

Saturday, June 11

Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski, N.Fyfe, M.Walters

Out: D.Tucker (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), M.Frederick (club suspension), M.Crowden (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: M.Crowden (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: S.Frost, J.Scrimshaw, J.Callow

Out: C.Macdonald (omitted), M.Lewis (knee), J.Gunston (ankle), J.Impey (managed)

Last week's sub: D.Howe (unused)

Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Daniher, M.Robinson

Out: J.Prior (omitted), D.Fort (omitted), C.Ah Chee (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Ah Chee (replaced D.Gardiner)

ST KILDA

In: J.Higgins, D.Butler

Out: N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), C.Sharman (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)

Last game's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)

Sunday, June 12

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Hall, J.Stephenson, J.Archer, C.Lazzaro

Out: B.McKay (concussion)

Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (replaced B.McKay)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Kennedy, L.Whitfield, N.Haynes, B.Preuss, J.Stein

Out: B.Hill (illness), J.Brander (omitted)

Last game's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced C.Ward)

Monday, June 13

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Elliott, F.Macrae, T.Ruscoe, I.Chugg

Out: R.McInnes (shoulder)

Last week's sub: T.Brown (replaced R.McInnes)

MELBOURNE

In: M.Hibberd, O.Baker, S.Weideman, K.Chandler, D.Turner

Out: J.Hunt (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)