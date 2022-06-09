CARLTON has recalled Harry McKay and Jack Martin as part of five changes to face Essendon at the MCG on Friday night.
Fremantle and St Kilda also have some big inclusions, while Hawthorn's Mitch Lewis (knee) and Melbourne's Jayden Hunt (dropped) are big omissions in Thursday night team news.
The Blues get McKay and Martin back to face the Bombers, along with Matt Kennedy and key defender Caleb Marchbank, who comes in to replace injured star Jacob Weitering.
Essendon has been bolstered by the inclusion of Jake Stringer, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.
Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will play his first game of 2022 after getting through a WAFL outing last weekend, and will be joined by Michael Walters and Sam Switkowski to face the Hawks at Optus Stadium.
Darcy Tucker is the unlucky man to make way for Fyfe's return.
Lewis is a big out for Hawthorn, having kicked 27 goals this season, although Jack Scrimshaw does return from concussion.
St Kilda will be aided by the services of dynamic small forward Jack Higgins against Brisbane on Saturday night, now out of the League's health and safety protocols and concussion protocols following the Saints' bye.
Dan Butler has been recalled after strong VFL form.
The Lions will be bolstered by the return of Joe Daniher after six weeks on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, while veteran Mitch Robinson also gets another chance.
In Sunday's match, Aaron Hall is back from a hamstring injury for North Melbourne's match against Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, while Jaidyn Stephenson has been named in the squad.
Lachie Whitfield, Nick Haynes and Braydon Preuss are all back in the Giants' squad.
In the Queen’s Birthday Monday match at the MCG, the Demons have dropped Hunt, naming Michael Hibberd and Sam Weideman on their extended bench, while Collingwood has selected Jamie Elliott after he missed last weekend's win with illness.
Friday, June 10
Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: M.Redman, M.Guelfi, J.Stringer
Out: A.Waterman (omitted), T.Wanganeen (omitted), D.Smith (knee), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: B.Ham (unused)
CARLTON
In: J.Boyd, J.Martin, H.McKay, M.Kennedy, C.Marchbank
Out: L.Stocker (omitted), M.Cottrell (omitted), J.Motlop (omitted), P.Dow (omitted), J.Weitering (AC joint), J.Carroll (Medi-Sub)
Last game's sub: J.Carroll (replaced J.Weitering)
Saturday, June 11
Fremantle v Hawthorn at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Switkowski, N.Fyfe, M.Walters
Out: D.Tucker (omitted), L.Meek (omitted), M.Frederick (club suspension), M.Crowden (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: M.Crowden (unused)
HAWTHORN
In: S.Frost, J.Scrimshaw, J.Callow
Out: C.Macdonald (omitted), M.Lewis (knee), J.Gunston (ankle), J.Impey (managed)
Last week's sub: D.Howe (unused)
Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Daniher, M.Robinson
Out: J.Prior (omitted), D.Fort (omitted), C.Ah Chee (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: C.Ah Chee (replaced D.Gardiner)
ST KILDA
In: J.Higgins, D.Butler
Out: N.Wanganeen-Milera (managed), C.Sharman (omitted), R.Byrnes (omitted)
Last game's sub: R.Byrnes (unused)
Sunday, June 12
North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Hall, J.Stephenson, J.Archer, C.Lazzaro
Out: B.McKay (concussion)
Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (replaced B.McKay)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: A.Kennedy, L.Whitfield, N.Haynes, B.Preuss, J.Stein
Out: B.Hill (illness), J.Brander (omitted)
Last game's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced C.Ward)
Monday, June 13
Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Elliott, F.Macrae, T.Ruscoe, I.Chugg
Out: R.McInnes (shoulder)
Last week's sub: T.Brown (replaced R.McInnes)
MELBOURNE
In: M.Hibberd, O.Baker, S.Weideman, K.Chandler, D.Turner
Out: J.Hunt (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)