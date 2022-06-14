WHO IS a chance to play in round 14?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R14 ins and outs. Check it out.

Exciting draftee Josh Rachele missed two games before the bye with a corked thigh and should be ready to face Gold Coast on Sunday at Metricon Stadium. The Crows should also get back defender Jordan Butts in a boost to the backline. From there, it is a case of how much the Crows want to prioritise youth and their future in the final 10 games. Wingman Brayden Cook, midfielders Harry Schoenberg and Luke Pedlar, and the versatile Chayce Jones are all available, as well as backman Josh Worrell. Defender Luke Brown has completed the AFL's health and safety protocols.

R12 medical substitute: Harry Schoenberg (replaced Parnell)

Verdict: Rachele, Butts and Cook for Rowe, Murphy and Milera – Nathan Schmook

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Five-goal Rachele lighting up your telly Crows debutant Josh Rachele was a shining light in his side's agonising loss with a stunning five-goal performance

The Blues have been rocked by the news that Caleb Marchbank will miss the next two months with a knee injury. It will further deplete a backline already without Jacob Weitering, Oscar McDonald, Mitch McGovern and Luke Parks. Mid-season recruit Sam Durdin made his VFL debut for the club just last weekend and could be parachuted into the side almost immediately, while Brodie Kemp is another option. The club also has a decision to make in terms of who replaces Adam Cerra, given he will miss the next fortnight with a hamstring injury. Matt Cottrell was his replacement as medi-sub last week and performed strongly, finishing with 16 disposals and a goal. There are more like-for-like replacements in the VFL, though. Will Setterfield (34 disposals, one goal) played a more inside role, while Paddy Dow (27 disposals, one goal) was again strong.

R13 medical substitute: Matt Cottrell (replaced Adam Cerra)

Verdict: Cottrell and Durdin to replace Cerra and Marchbank, with one of Setterfield, Kemp or Dow to act as the medical sub.

Caleb Marchbank in action against Essendon in round 13 on June 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew McGrath was a late withdrawal against the Blues due to a groin injury, but should be ready to return to face the Saints, with Darcy Parish (corked calf) substituted out of that loss. After impressing in the VFL and given the Bombers' struggles moving the ball, Massimo D'Ambrosio, taken with pick No.3 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, could be given his debut. James Stewart impressed as a forward in the VFL, kicking three goals, and could be another option. Kyle Langford is also ready to return, but Essendon may prefer to be cautious and bring him back through the VFL, given he has been out since round one.



R13 medical substitute: Alec Waterman (replaced Parish)



Verdict: D'Ambrosio for Cutler – who replaces Waterman as the sub – and McGrath for Parish, if the latter is unfit. Otherwise, the Bombers might want to try their defensive mix without Jake Kelly – Dejan Kalinic

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R12: Massimo D'Ambrosio highlights Enjoy Massimo D'Ambrosio's standout VFL performance for the Bombers

Jack Henry will need to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to Perth to face West Coast. The young defender hasn’t played since re-injuring his foot in round five and might come straight back into the senior side after completing a training block. Esava Ratugolea and Max Holmes are also in the same position and will need to pass a fitness test before the Cats head west. Jake Kolodjashnij was a late withdrawal against Western Bulldogs after entering health and safety protocols but should return for the trip west. Mitch Knevitt and Shannon Neale were both named in the 26-man squad for the clash against the Bulldogs. Francis Evans put his hand up for another chance after kicking two goals from 19 disposals in the VFL, while Sam Menegola played some much needed minutes against Footscray before the mid-season bye. Shaun Higgins is expected to be available for selection after building up his training load over the past month.

R12 medical substitute: Quinton Narkle (replaced Tom Stewart)

Verdict: Henry, Higgins and Kolodjashnij to return. Cooper Stephens, Quinton Narkle and Luke Dahlhaus to be squeezed out of the side that beat the Western Bulldogs – Josh Gabelich

Jack Henry in action during round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh off the bye, the Suns have some key personnel back in contention to face Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on Sunday. Levi Casboult (calf) is available after missing against North Melbourne, while Sean Lemmens, who missed the previous week with illness and then couldn't force his way back into a winning team, seems a logical replacement for Lachie Weller (knee) in the backline. Rory Thompson (knee) is a chance, while Jack Bowes and Brayden Fiorini continue to excel in the VFL.



R12 medical substitute: Jeremy Sharp (replaced Weller)

Verdict: Lemmens for Weller, pushing Oleg Markov to the wing, and Casboult for Sam Day – Michael Whiting

Levi Casboult takes a mark for Gold Coast against the Western Bulldogs in round 10 at Mars Stadium on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

After defeating North Melbourne comfortably on the weekend, there wouldn't appear a lot of reason for change ahead of hosting the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night. The Giants will need to find replacements for Harry Perryman (ribs) and Matt de Boer (concussion) though, with Nick Haynes playing well at VFL level and Tim Taranto (back) just needing to pass a fitness test to be available. Jarrod Brander (36 disposals) handled his demotion from the senior team well, while Braydon Preuss (14 touches and two goals) also competed well.

R13 medical substitute: Jake Stein (replaced Harry Perryman)

Verdict: Haynes for Perryman and Taranto – if he's passed fit – for de Boer – Michael Whiting

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big blow as Perryman subbed off after this clash GWS has suffered a worrying injury concern with Harry Perryman appearing to hurt his ribs in this incident

Young forward Mitch Georgiades should have done enough to force his way in after four goals and eight marks at SANFL level, even if he is utilised as a more versatile running option against Sydney on Saturday. Trent Dumont suffered a calf injury against Richmond, opening a spot for wingman Xavier Duursma, who had 22 disposals and six marks in the SANFL. Ruckman Sam Hayes (17 and 33 hit-outs) was dropped to the SANFL and looks likely to stay there this week, with the Power happy using forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Charlie Dixon. Midfielder Jackson Mead (24 and five clearances) is available, while mid-season recruit Brynn Teakle was strong in his SANFL debut with three goals and 11 hit-outs.

R13 medical substitute: Martin Frederick (replaced Dumont)

Verdict: Duursma and Georgiades for Dumont and Motlop – Nathan Schmook

Karl Amon and Mitch Georgiades celebrate a goal during round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond has an embarrassment of riches compared to some clubs' injury lists, but the two who are on it – Tom Lynch (hamstring) and Dustin Martin (illness) – will cause some selection headaches. Given Carlton's ruck depth woes, it may be the week to omit Ivan Soldo to allow Lynch's return. Kane Lambert should be first cab off the rank to replace Martin, while Marlion Pickett, Jack Ross and Jason Castanga all wait in the wings.

R13 medical substitute: Kane Lambert (unused)

Verdict: Lambert and Lynch in for Martin and Soldo – Sarah Black

Tom Lynch (front) and Kane Lambert (rear) sit on the Richmond bench near the end of R10, 2022 against Essendon. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda will need to make at least two changes – possibly three – with Daniel McKenzie and Mitch Owens ruled out and Zak Jones facing a race against the clock to prove his fitness. Jack Billings and Hunter Clark were sent to the Gold Coast instead of Brisbane last weekend and fired in the VFL. Ryan Byrnes has been on the fringe of selection for some time and might get another opportunity in Brett Ratten’s side after being the unused medi-sub the past four times he has been named 23rd man. Cooper Sharman responded to being dropped with a four-goal effort against the Southport Sharks to put his hand up for another opportunity, while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was managed for the game against the Lions and could come back in this Friday night.

R13 medical substitute: Jarrod Lienert (replaced Mitch Owens)

Verdict: Clark and Billings for McKenzie and Owens. Wanganeen-Milera to replace Jones if the former Swan doesn’t prove his fitness – Josh Gabelich

Copy link Link copied to clipboard King caps off wonderful Wanganeen-Milera assist with his second goal Max King hits the scoreboard after Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera finds him with perfect vision

After missing the pre-bye triumph over Melbourne through suspension, Lance Franklin is available to face Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Coach John Longmire might have a tough decision to make if Tom Hickey overcomes his toe injury, with Sam Reid excelling against the Demons and Peter Ladhams also performing strongly. Braeden Campbell was strong in his most recent VFL performance after being dropped from the senior team.

R12 medical substitute: Ben Ronke (replaced Colin O'Riordan)

Verdict: Franklin for Joel Amartey – Michael Whiting

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Reid revives rising Swans Sam Reid kicks an important goal after some great Sydney transition football

The cavalry is coming in a rush for the Eagles, who fielded 15 AFL-listed players in their WAFL clash during the bye, including four who faced Adelaide in round 12. Among those on the comeback from injury, Dom Sheed (34 disposals and four inside 50s) was the standout, proving he is ready for his first senior game this season. Elliot Yeo missed through suspension but is ready, with forwards Liam Ryan (two goals) and Willie Rioli getting through unscathed. Star defender Jeremy McGovern (back) and Jamaine Jones (concussion) look likely to put their hands up, while draftee Rhett Bazzo (21 and six marks) will be considered. Jack Petruccelle (16 and five inside 50s) and Josh Rotham (18 and five marks) are available. Mid-season recruit Jai Culley was quiet in his first WAFL game and will likely wait to make his AFL debut.

R12 medical substitute: Patrick Naish (replaced Winder)

Verdict: Sheed, Ryan, Rioli, McGovern and Yeo for Nelson, Winder, Waterman, Edwards and Petrevski-Seton – Nathan Schmook

Dom Sheed during a West Coast training session. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

The Dogs will make at least one change with suspended superstar Bailey Smith to miss the next two rounds and possibly more after photos emerged of him with an illicit substance. Coming off the bye, the Dogs have no new injuries, but Luke Beveridge might look at mixing things up after a disappointing loss to Geelong last start. An extra tall to give Tim English a chop out in the ruck might be on the cards with Jordon Sweet and Josh Schache potential options. Experienced heads Mitch Wallis, Hayden Crozier and Jason Johannisen will also be in the mix, although the latter may need an extra week in the VFL. Buku Khamis, Lachlan McNeil, Anthony Scottand Robbie McComb were all quiet against the Cats and might be squeezed out.

R12 medical substitute: Mitch Wallis (unused)

Verdict: Schache, Wallis and Crozier in for Smith, McNeil and Khamis – Ben Sutton