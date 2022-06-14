SOUTH Australian champion Russell Ebert has been elevated to Legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Ebert, who passed away late last year, joins an illustrious group for his incredible contribution to the game.

His elevation capped a night that saw a further eight players inducted into the Hall of Fame, including former St Kilda great Nicky Winmar, VFL/AFL games record holder Brent Harvey, Fremantle champion Matthew Pavlich and Indigenous Team of the Century member Bill Dempsey.

Ebert's impact on football in South Australia is unrivalled, having won four Magarey Medals as a Port Adelaide midfielder to sit alongside his three premierships and six best and fairests.

He was an inaugural inductee into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1996 and is a SANFL and Port Adelaide life member.

His elevation capped a wonderful night that was preceded by Winmar's honour, that included a special video introduction from Legend and former teammate Tony Lockett.

Winmar, who played 90 games for South Fremantle before crossing to the VFL, was a majestic half-forward or wingman, capable of winning games with his pace and exquisite ball use.

He was a two-time All-Australian and finished with a glittering resume that included 230 games for the Saints and another 21 for the Western Bulldogs.

Like Dempsey, Winmar was also chosen in the Indigenous Team of the Century.

AFL Commission chair Richard Goyder congratulates Nicky Winmar on his induction to the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dempsey played almost 500 combined games for West Perth in the WAFL and his beloved Buffaloes in the NT, and formed a dominant big-man combination with Graham 'Polly' Farmer in the late 1960s and '70s.

Dempsey was also celebrated as the Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree earlier this season.

Bill Dempsey's story of his Simpson Medal is truly extraordinary ? pic.twitter.com/pIXNL9MuJL — AFL (@AFL) June 14, 2022

Diminutive midfielder-forward Harvey was recognised for his 432-game career that edged Hawthorn's Michael Tuck (426 games) for the record before he retired.

The North Melbourne great affectionately known as 'Boomer' often battled question marks of his height (168cm) but swatted them away with a glittering career.

AFL Commission chair Richard Goyder and Brent Harvey at the Australian Football Hall of Fame induction in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Subiaco and Carlton ruckman Mike Fitzpatrick, a two-time premiership captain with the Blues and later a club director who also served as the chairman of the AFL Commission for a decade, was inducted.

Fitzpatrick oversaw the introduction of Gold Coast and GWS, the AFL's 17th and 18th teams in 2011 and 2012, and also the fast-tracked arrival of the AFL Women's competition in 2017.

Mike Fitzpatrick and AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder at the 2022 Australian Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Picture: AFL Photos

Norwood great Michael Taylor, a six-time club best and fairest in the SANFL and a two-time premiership player with the Redlegs who also played 94 games for Collingwood in the VFL, was also honoured as a new member of the Hall of Fame.

West Perth full-forward Ted Tyson, who kicked 1197 goals in the 1930s and 40s for the Falcons joined Fremantle champion Pavlich in entering the Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Pavlich, a South Australian taken at No.4 in the 1999 AFL Draft, played a then club-record 353 games for the Dockers before retiring in 2016.

Matthew Pavlich speaks at the 2022 Australian Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Picture: AFL Photos

A tremendously versatile player, Pavlich was a six-time All-Australian and earned jackets as both a full-back and full-forward, eventually kicking 700 goals in his glittering career.

Tasmanian rover Terry Cashion, a brilliant and scrupulously fair rover who starred among the game's best at the national carnival in 1950, was also celebrated with induction to the Hall of Fame.

