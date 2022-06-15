Melbourne skipper Max Gawn looks dejected after the Demons' loss to Collingwood in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will be without captain Max Gawn for about a month after scans showed he had suffered an ankle syndesmosis injury in Monday's loss to Collingwood.

Gawn laboured throughout the game with a sore ankle and back, and was spotted in a moonboot heading to scans on Tuesday.

LISTEN NOW The Demons are bleeding, can the Lions kill them?

The results revealed the five-time All-Australian would not need surgery on the injury but he would be sidelined for three to five weeks.

The Demons, who have lost their past three games after winning the first 10 matches of the season, have the bye in round 14 before facing ladder leader Brisbane at the MCG on Thursday, June 23.

Max Gawn speaks with Melbourne medicos during the clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne's general manager of AFL performance, Alan Richardson, confirmed the news on Wednesday.

“Max had a left ankle concern during the game and, while he managed to battle through, was quite sore afterwards,” he said.

“He had some scans on Tuesday, which unfortunately showed some ligament damage.

“Max will be in a moonboot until early next week and will then begin his structured rehabilitation program.

“It’s obviously disappointing that we will be without our leader for the next three to five weeks, but we’re hopeful it’ll be a relatively quick recovery for Max, and he won’t miss too much footy.”

Meanwhile, Queen's Birthday debutant Daniel Turner will miss about a month after undergoing surgery on a facial fracture suffered against the Magpies on Monday.

The Demons are poised to regain Therabody AFL All-Australian defender Steven May for the Lions clash after he served a one-match club-imposed suspension for his role in an alcohol-fuelled fight with teammate Jake Melksham after round 12.