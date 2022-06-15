RICHMOND is boosted by the huge inclusions of Tom Lynch and Kane Lambert for Thursday night's blockbuster against Carlton, while Dustin Martin will miss.

Lynch, who has kicked 31 goals this year, will return for his first game since round 10 after recovering from a hamstring injury.

After being an unused sub in last week's win over Port Adelaide, Lambert is also into the 22, with Martin (illness) and Ivan Soldo (omitted) making way.

As expected, the Blues have added Sam Durdin for his debut after the defender arrived at the club through the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The ex-Roo replaces the luckless Caleb Marchbank (knee) in defence.

Carlton will also be without midfielder Adam Cerra (hamstring), with Matthew Cottrell – last week's sub – taking his place.

Thursday, June 16

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Lynch

Out: D.Martin (illness), I.Soldo (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kane Lambert (unused)

CARLTON

In: S.Durdin

Out: C.Marchbank (knee), A.Cerra (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Matt Cottrell (replaced A.Cerra)