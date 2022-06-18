Collingwood's Jordan De Goey watches on during the AAMI Community Series game against Sydney on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is looking into the video of Jordan De Goey partying in Bali during the club's mid-season break.

Footage emerged on Friday showing De Goey, 26, dancing with two women and making rude gestures.

The Pies said on Saturday they were aware of the footage.

"Collingwood Football Club is aware of video footage involving player Jordan De Goey that was taken in Bali in recent days," the club said in a statement.

Jordan De Goey kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The club will comment further as soon as it is in a position to do so."

In March, De Goey was ordered to make a $10,000 charity donation as punishment for a drunken brush with the law in the United States.

Collingwood stood down De Goey in October after it emerged the midfielder had been arrested for his involvement in a drunken incident in a New York nightclub.

He was arrested and charged for forcibly touching a 35-year-old woman and assaulting a 37-year-old man.

Jordan De Goey handballs during Collingwood's clash with Fremantle in round 10, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

De Goey eventually pleaded guilty to the downgraded charge of harassment, which saw him avoid a jail sentence and freed him up to rejoin Collingwood in January.

He had been ordered to undergo an alcohol rehabilitation program, while paying $10,000 to the Salvation Army, where he had been doing part-time work as part of his club-imposed punishment.

A restricted free agent, De Goey is out of contract at Collingwood at year's end.

Collingwood, which sits ninth on the ladder, has won its past four matches and faces Greater Western Sydney on June 26.