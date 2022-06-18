Andrew McGrath looks on after Essendon's loss to Port Adelaide in round 11 on May 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will be without Andrew McGrath for its trip to Perth to face West Coast next week.

The Bombers revealed McGrath suffered a low-grade adductor strain during their 35-point win over St Kilda on Friday night.

He will miss at least the clash against the Eagles in round 15.

"He had some adductor tightness and awareness late in the game, in the similar area to what he has recently been experiencing which is why he got scanned on Saturday morning," Essendon general manager of football Josh Mahoney said.

Andrew McGrath in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He won't be available for next week's game against West Coast, but we will closely monitor his recovery before making an assessment on his availability for the week following."

McGrath played a key role in the Bombers' upset win over the Saints, gathering 21 disposals and having eight intercepts in a role off half-back.

The win was just Essendon's third of the season.

It is expected to regain Darcy Parish from his calf injury next week, while Kyle Langford and Will Snelling played in the club's VFL win on Saturday.