Ned McHenry and Wil Powell collide during Gold Coast's clash with Adelaide in round 14, 2022. Picture: Albert Perez, Getty Images

WIL POWELL'S season is almost certainly over after the Gold Coast defender suffered a sickening right leg injury in a tackle against Adelaide.

Powell was brought down in a tackle by Crow Ned McHenry in the third quarter and immediately grabbed at his lower right leg as McHenry called for trainers.

SUNS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Powell was treated for several minutes on the field, including pain relief from the 'green whistle', before being carried off on a stretcher.

More to come