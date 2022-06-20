Ben Hobbs controls the ball during Essendon's round five match against Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on April 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON midfielder Ben Hobbs is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round 14.

With the Bombers keen to add to their midfield stocks, they didn’t miss the chance to select the highly-touted Vic Country captain with pick No.13 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.

The 18-year-old was terrific in his side's 35-point upset win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, finishing with 22 disposals, five marks and eight score involvements.

It didn’t take long for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels product to impress the Essendon coaching staff as he seamlessly slotted into Essendon's VFL side averaging 23 disposals, eight clearances and six tackles across its opening two games, before being selected to make his debut in round five against Fremantle.

Since his debut, the versatile 183cm forward-midfielder has gone on to play nine consecutive games, averaging 15.7 disposals and four score involvements a game.

Hobbs has primarily been used as a high half-forward in his debut season, but with 2021 Therabody All-Australian star Darcy Parish missing through injury, Hobbs has enjoyed more time in his preferred position through the midfield, repaying the faith shown in him by coach Ben Rutten.

Despite an ankle injury at the start of the 2021 NAB League season which threatened to derail his campaign, he returned with a dominant 34-disposal, two-goal game against the Murray Bushrangers after a nine-week layoff.

The youngster cemented his position as one of the best prospects of last year's NAB AFL Draft as the natural ball-winner averaged 28.5 disposals, 5.8 clearances and 5.5 tackles in his four full NAB League games, whilst also having the ability to drift forward to kick goals.

Hobbs becomes the second Bomber to receive a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination this season after Nic Martin’s 27-disposal, five-goal effort in round one against Geelong.