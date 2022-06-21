JORDAN De Goey has been slapped with a $25,000 suspended fine by Collingwood and has apologised for his "disrespectful" conduct while partying in Bali.

Footage emerged on social media last week of De Goey, who was given permission by the club to travel to Bali on his mid-season break, making rude gestures while at a nightclub.

The fine is suspended through to the end of the season and dependent on good behaviour.

De Goey will also "undertake further behavioural education" in addition to an existing counselling program.

The Pies also revealed they will put contract talks with the free agent on hold until the end of the year and couldn't guarantee his selection for Sunday's clash against GWS.

"The actions shown in the video footage are disrespectful and I accept that I have betrayed the trust the club showed in me by allowing me to take my mid-season break overseas," De Goey said in a statement.

"My actions have fallen short of the standards expected of me as a person, as an AFL footballer and as a representative of the Collingwood Football Club.

"I had worked hard this year to establish trust and confidence in me to make better decisions and through no one’s fault but my own, I have undone that trust.

"Late last year, I was diagnosed with ADHD and I am trying to become more aware of why I make mistakes that I do. I have again made a mistake – this is an ongoing journey for me – and I remain absolutely committed to changing.

"I will be seeking further support to take the appropriate and necessary steps to learn and improve as a person.

"Again, I apologise for my disrespectful conduct. I understand that I have let many people down and that I have much work to do to again rebuild trust.

"I am committed to making myself the best person I can be and I believe that the best chance I have to do that is in an environment where I have the support of my teammates and the Club."

The 26-year-old statement was in stark contrast to his initial response via Instagram, where he had lamented "persecution" of athletes by the media.

Collingwood condemned De Goey's actions as demonstrating disrespect towards women.

"Our club’s very strong position is that disrespect towards women, in any form, is never acceptable and we strongly condemn it," Collingwood chief executive Mark Anderson said.

"Jordan’s actions shown in the vision shared on social media are actions we do not accept as a football club, and we are extremely disappointed to see him put himself in this position.

"We have spoken to Jordan at length, and he understands the seriousness of the situation."

The Bali incident comes after De Goey was stood down by Collingwood last October when he was arrested for a drunken incident at a New York nightclub.

Anderson also said talks with De Goey over a new deal would be put off until year's end.

"I won't discuss contracts and specific contracts. I wouldn't do that with any player and certainly won't discuss that with Jordan's contract, but what is clear is that we'll be entering the discussions with Jordan about his contract at the end of the year," he said.

Former Collingwood coach, Nathan Buckley, said earlier in the day that De Goey should accept whatever offer the club puts in front of him.

Asked whether he hoped De Goey would be at the club next year, Anderson said: "As I said, discussions for a contract are on hold until the end of the year so we'll embark on those discussions at the end of the season with both Jordan and Ryan (Vague), his agent."

It's also uncertain whether De Goey will line up for Collingwood against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Asked if De Goey would play against the Giants, Anderson said: "The important thing of today is that we're addressing the behaviours today and I can't answer that question today.

"I think what's most important for us as a football club and for Jordan is that we're fronting into this being open about it and need to be and be very transparent. The priority of Sunday is not the priority as we stand here on Tuesday afternoon.

"Today's about addressing the values and behaviours of what we expect from our players. The rest will come later. I can't answer that question as to whether he'll play on Sunday or not, the course of the week will tell that."