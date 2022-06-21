FORMER Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says Jordan De Goey should accept whatever contract offer Collingwood is willing to give him amid the fallout from his partying in Bali.

Collingwood has been investigating after footage emerged on social media last week of De Goey, who was given permission by the club to travel to Bali, making rude gestures while at a nightclub.

The Magpies have reportedly withdrawn a two-year deal, that had a trigger for two more seasons, they had on the table for free agent De Goey and are yet to announce any action or punishment.

Buckley coached De Goey at the club from when he was drafted in 2014 until mid-2021, overseeing the 26-year-old through several off-field issues.

The Bali incident comes after De Goey was stood down by Collingwood last October when he was arrested for a drunken incident at a New York nightclub.

"I was of the opinion at the beginning of the year that Jordy should just take what Collingwood offers him and repay the faith and I'm still of that opinion," Buckley told SEN.

"I suppose in the subtext of that is I feel that Collingwood should not pay top dollar for Jordan De Goey.

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey and coach Nathan Buckley. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think they should offer him what they're prepared to pay him and that he should just accept that and say, 'Thank you for your support, for your guidance and understanding as I try and navigate my life to go from being a young man who has made some blues to being a better contributor and better person and more contributory to a greater environment, not just on the field but off the field'.

"I still think that if the club chooses to continue with him, I think that should be their parameters that they continue with him on and I think Jordy should be pretty thankful if that occurs."

Buckley wasn't impressed by De Goey lamenting "persecution" by media after the Bali footage emerged.

"To try and defend yourself after the fact was a really bad decision and it's created a situation that the club didn't need," he said.