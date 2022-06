Sam Walsh and David Mundy in action in Carlton's clash with Fremantle in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Does finals experience count when it comes to winning flags?

- Dockers, Blues faking it 'til they make it, and it's working

- 'Counselling on top of counselling on top of counselling' for De Goey

- 'Aussie Mason': one of footy's more remarkable stories takes citizenship

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.