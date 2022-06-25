FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
A huge 10-game round of VFL footy kicked off on Friday night when Port Melbourne played host to Werribee.
There were a whopping seven games on Saturday, including Southport v Frankston, Collingwood v Brisbane and Footscray v Box Hill Hawks.
The round concludes on Sunday with two games: Geelong v Richmond from 12pm AEST and North Melbourne v Northern Bullants from 2.05pm AEST.
>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, VFLW and WAFL games you want to watch
You can catch the VFLW preliminary final action LIVE on Sunday from 4.05pm when Casey Demons take on Southern Saints for a place in the VFLW Grand Final against Essendon.
In the WAFL, all five games in round 10 took place on Saturday, headlined by Nic Naitanui's return from injury in West Coast's clash with South Fremantle.
Earlier in the day finals contenders East Fremantle and Peel Thunder locked horns in a mouth-watering encounter.
>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
VFLW finals, week three
Sunday, June 26
Casey Demons v Southern Saints, ETU Stadium, 4.05pm AEST
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 14
Friday, June 24
Port Melbourne v Werribee, ETU Stadium, 7.05pm AEST
Saturday, June 25
Southport v Frankston, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST
Collingwood v Brisbane, AIA Centre, 1.05pm AEST
Sydney Swans v Sandringham, Lakeside Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Footscray v Box Hill Hawks, VU Whitten Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Gold Coast v Casey Demons, Austworld Centre Oval 1.35pm AEST
Williamstown v Essendon, Wiliamstown Oval, 3.05pm AEST
Carlton v Coburg, Ikon Park, 5.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 26
Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 12pm AEST
North Melbourne v Northern Bullants, Arden St Oval, 2.05pm AEST
WAFL fixture, round 10
Saturday, June 11
East Fremantle v Peel Thunder, WACA, 2.10pm AWST
Swan Districts v Subiaco, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST
East Perth v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Perth v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST
West Coast v South Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 5pm AWST