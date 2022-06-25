Alexandra Kirkwood celebrates with teammates after Casey's win over Collingwood in the VFLW First Elimination Final at Casey Fields on June 12, 2022. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

A huge 10-game round of VFL footy kicked off on Friday night when Port Melbourne played host to Werribee.

There were a whopping seven games on Saturday, including Southport v Frankston, Collingwood v Brisbane and Footscray v Box Hill Hawks.

The round concludes on Sunday with two games: Geelong v Richmond from 12pm AEST and North Melbourne v Northern Bullants from 2.05pm AEST.

You can catch the VFLW preliminary final action LIVE on Sunday from 4.05pm when Casey Demons take on Southern Saints for a place in the VFLW Grand Final against Essendon.

Eliza West kicks during Casey Demons' clash with Southern Saints in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In the WAFL, all five games in round 10 took place on Saturday, headlined by Nic Naitanui's return from injury in West Coast's clash with South Fremantle.

Earlier in the day finals contenders East Fremantle and Peel Thunder locked horns in a mouth-watering encounter.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

VFLW finals, week three



Sunday, June 26

Casey Demons v Southern Saints, ETU Stadium, 4.05pm AEST

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 14

Friday, June 24

Port Melbourne v Werribee, ETU Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Saturday, June 25

Southport v Frankston, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Collingwood v Brisbane, AIA Centre, 1.05pm AEST

Sydney Swans v Sandringham, Lakeside Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Footscray v Box Hill Hawks, VU Whitten Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Gold Coast v Casey Demons, Austworld Centre Oval 1.35pm AEST

Williamstown v Essendon, Wiliamstown Oval, 3.05pm AEST

Carlton v Coburg, Ikon Park, 5.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 26

Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 12pm AEST

North Melbourne v Northern Bullants, Arden St Oval, 2.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 10

Saturday, June 11

East Fremantle v Peel Thunder, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v Subiaco, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast v South Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 5pm AWST