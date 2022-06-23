FORMER North Melbourne CEO and football boss Geoff Walsh will return to the Roos in a bid to help accelerate the embattled club's rebuild.

Walsh will work with senior coach David Noble and footy bosses Daniel McPherson and Brady Rawlings from next Monday.

His role will include working with the club on match day as well and during the week. Walsh will assist with the rebuild of North's list management team after three key officials resigned in late May, just days before the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

BACK ON THE TRACK Cunnington build towards potential return

Walsh has had two previous stints at North - once from 1994-2006, including a five-year term as CEO, and a second from 2013-2016.

He was present throughout much of the Kangaroos' powerful 1990s era, including flags in 1996 and 1999.

The veteran football club official also worked at Collingwood across two stints as the head of football, including the Magpies' 2011 premiership.

Geoff Walsh speaks with Brent Harvey during North Melbourne's clash with Essendon in round 16, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne president Sonja Hood said Walsh's experience would be vital as the club continued to plot its rise after a difficult few seasons. North has won just seven of its past 48 games, and only one of 13 so far in 2022.

"We don't hide from the fact this has been a tough first half of the season and we couldn't think of a better person to assist us as we work through this next phase of our club's journey," Dr Hood said.

North CEO Ben Amarfio said Walsh would have "unfettered access" to the club during his latest stint.

"We will lean on Geoff's experience as we look to improve all aspects of the football program and how we operate – from coaching and development, list management, preparation and performance, player welfare, culture and environment.

"He will provide us with an objective lens, will have unfettered access and be involved both on match day and during the week at the club."