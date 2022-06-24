THE WESTERN Bulldogs have stormed into the top eight, booting 13 goals in a row to steamroll a fast-starting Hawthorn on its way to a comfortable 42-point victory at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

The Dogs shook off another slow start to get out to a 47-point margin in the last on the back of dominance in the centre clearances, before coasting to the 19.11 (125) to 12.11 (83) win.

You could have been forgiven to think it was the Western Bulldogs coming off the bye, not Hawthorn, given the Hawks' speedy start.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round 15

They were adventurous off half-back, handballing quickly up the ground to pile on 20 points before the Dogs had a sniff of a score.

Just as he did a few weeks ago against Geelong, it was the tenacious Tom Liberatore (30 disposals, 11 clearances) who kick-started the Bulldogs in the second term with his attack on the footy and hard running around the ground.

The Bulldogs evened up the contested ball deficit and stifled the Hawks' previously easy rebound, as Aaron Naughton and a bustling Rhylee West (three goals apiece) helped the Dogs to a five-point lead at half-time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

West works wonders again in new forward role Rhylee West continues to flourish in his new position to further excite the Bulldogs faithful

The third term was party time for Dogs fans – dominant in centre bounces despite the strength of Hawks ruck Ned Reeves, the sometimes-clunky connection across half forward clean as a whistle, and skipper Marcus Bontempelli getting closer to his best.

Hawthorn could have gone into its shell in the fourth quarter, but instead finally broke the Dogs' run of 13 goals and continued to play with dare out of defence.

Jack Scrimshaw stood up under enormous pressure for Hawthorn, taking 12 marks to go with his 26 disposals, while James Worpel (25 and seven clearances) battled hard against one of the deepest midfields in the competition.

Ed Richards was subbed out in the second term with concussion, after receiving an accidental Mitch Lewis knee to the back of his head in a marking contest.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Concussion concern for Dogs after brutal marking contest Ed Richards leaves the game with a concussion worry after being collected high in this contest

Lewis' hot start

Fresh off a newly signed four-year contract extension announcement, the spearhead showed just why Hawthorn were so keen to lock him away for such a long period of time. Lewis was comfortably the leading player on the ground in the first quarter with nine disposals, six marks and two goals. He struggled to get his hands on the footy in the second and third terms, but finished with four majors, 15 disposals and nine marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Lewis looms large in stellar opening play Fresh off inking a four-year deal, Mitch Lewis boots the opening goal for the Hawks

Rhylee's time to shine

The pressure of being the son of a club legend would be tough to carry, but Rhylee West is slowly carving his own path out at the Kennel. He produced arguably a career-best performance against Hawthorn, with excellent pressure inside 50 and linking well between the midfield and forward line. West kicked three goals to go with 19 touches, saying the absence of Bailey Smith (club suspension) has allowed him to move further up the field.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

West's best with wonder mid-air strike Rhylee West reads the play to perfection and provides a big spark with this dazzling finish

Excuse me?

Naughton's iconic white headband was an unexpected casualty during the match, drawing the ire of firebrand James Sicily. The pair were involved in a scuffle in the third term, which looked like it had simmered down until Sicily cheekily reached from behind Naughton to take off his headband. Even coach Sam Mitchell saw the funny side, having a giggle with Sicily when he came to the bench.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Tempers flare as Sicily removes Naughton's headband Aaron Naughton and James Sicily collide in this heated affair

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.2 6.6 12.10 19.11 (125)

HAWTHORN 4.3 5.7 5.11 12.11 (83)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 3, West 3, Johannisen 2, Dunkley 2, Schache 2, O'Brien, Sweet, Bontempelli, McComb, Ugle-Hagan, Liberatore, Dale

Hawthorn: Lewis 4, Breust 3, Moore 2, Reeves, Butler, Newcombe

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Liberatore, Bontempelli, Macrae, Naughton, Dale, Dunkley

Hawthorn: Scrimshaw, Worpel, Lewis, Reeves, Breust, Impey

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Richards (concussion)

Hawthorn: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil (replaced Richards in the second quarter)

Hawthorn: Josh Morris (unused)