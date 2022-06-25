James Sicily removes Aaron Naughton's headband during the R15 clash between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs on June 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 15 Friday game has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Jacob Koschitzke, Hawthorn, has been charged with Forceful Front-On Contact against Tim O'Brien, Western Bulldogs, during the first quarter of the Round 15 match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, June 24 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

James Sicily, Hawthorn, has been charged with Misconduct against Aaron Naughton, Western Bulldogs, during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, June 24 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Tempers flare as Sicily removes Naughton's headband Aaron Naughton and James Sicily collide in this heated affair

James Sicily, Hawthorn, has been charged with Striking Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Western Bulldogs, during the fourth quarter of the Round 15 match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn played at Marvel Stadium on Friday, June 24 2022.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.