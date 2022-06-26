TAYLOR Walker and his heir apparent Darcy Fogarty combined for 10 goals to drive Adelaide to a 57-point win over a misfiring North Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

The 32-year-old Walker (six goals) and 22-year-old Fogarty (four) were too strong up front, consigning the Kangaroos to a 12th-straight loss and last position on the ladder.

The 17.13 (115) to 8.10 (58) victory in Hobart on Sunday afternoon was the Crows' fifth this year and second from their past three games.

Highlights: North Melbourne v Adelaide The Kangaroos and the Crows clash in round 15

Walker, who is yet to be offered a deal by Adelaide for 2023, picked up three goals in the first term and two in the crucial third.

In his 50th appearance, Fogarty produced the highlight of the game with a flying grab in a second term in which North Melbourne failed to kick a goal.

The Kangaroos trailed 33-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't keep pace with the Crows, who extended the margin at each change.

Darcy 'jumps into the fog' with big hanger Darcy Fogarty gets the rise and takes a big grab before capping it off with a goal

Under pressure North Melbourne coach David Noble pulled a selection shock, shifting defender Ben McKay to the forward line.

He slotted one goal but sprayed a couple of set shots wide of all the posts.

North Melbourne's Jackson Archer, son of club legend Glenn, didn't look overawed on debut and picked up 15 disposals including six in the first term.

KANGAROOS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Tempers flared early in the game with Adelaide's Shane McAdam and North Melbourne's Luke McDonald coming together off the ball.

The Kangaroos lost Bailey Scott to a hip problem at halftime while Adelaide's Will Hamill was subbed out of the match in the third term with concussion.

Crows youngster left groggy after big tackle Adelaide wingman Will Hamill is taken off the field with a suspected concussion after his tackle on Hugh Greenwood

Adelaide forward McAdam twisted his ankle late and was assisted from the field.

North Melbourne drops to last on the ladder, with just one win for the year, after fellow strugglers West Coast upset Essendon on Friday night.

The Fog has lifted

Darcy Fogarty brought up game 50 in style, booting four goals and showing he has what it takes to become the Crows’ leading forward for years to come. He had a career-high nine score involvements, combining beautifully with Taylor Walker and causing plenty of headaches for the Kangaroos’ defence. Fogarty came off in the fourth quarter with an elbow complaint but returned to the field and played out the game.

Fogarty pounces on shocking Roo mistake Darcy Fogarty capitalises on a spilled chest mark with a 40m snap

The next generation of North royalty

The ‘Shinboner of the Century’ is a tough act to follow, but Jackson Archer held his own on debut in Tasmania. Applause rippled around Blundstone Arena when Archer, son of Glenn, ran onto the ground in the seventh minute of the game as the next chapter of the legacy began. Archer picked up 15 touches against the Crows and showed some promising signs – including a competitiveness his old man would have been proud of.

Jackson Archer in action during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

North’s backline woes continue

The Kangaroos' backline had been crying out for reinforcements in recent weeks, and the return of Ben McKay from concussion should have provided just that. But McKay was swung forward, and it may have created more problems than it solved. While McKay presented an excellent target inside 50, it was a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul. McKay’s height may have allowed the Roos to exploit the Crows’ undersized backline, but as a result left its own undermanned and vulnerable to the aerial threat of Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty. McKay's forward foray only yielded one goal, while fellow tall defender Josh Walker battled all day and could have used some backup.

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.0 4.4 6.8 8.10 (58)

ADELAIDE 5.3 7.6 11.9 17.13 (115)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Zurhaar 2, McKay, Curtis, Larkey, Taylor, Powell, Xerri

Adelaide: Walker 6, Fogarty 4, Rowe 2, Keays, McAdam, Smith, O’Brien, Soligo

BEST

North Melbourne: Simpkin, Hall, Greenwood, Davies-Uniacke

Adelaide: Walker, Laird, Fogarty, Dawson, Keays

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Scott (hip)

Adelaide: Hamill (concussion), McAdam (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Flynn Perez (replaced Bailey Scott in the third quarter)

Adelaide: Chayce Jones (replaced Will Hamill in the third quarter)