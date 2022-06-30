IT'S A MAJOR milestone with the likelihood of some extra spice, but as expected, Luke Parker isn't too fussed about the added attention that might come his way from Essendon in game 250 at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

The three-time best and fairest winner is likely to be on the end of some rough treatment from the Bombers to mark the occasion, stemming from an incident the last time the two sides met in round nine whereby the Swans steamrolled Ben Rutten's side by 58 points.

It was a meek Essendon display on that Saturday night at the SCG and that was hammered home by Parker, as he goaded Dylan Shiel over a lack of commitment to the contest that was caught clearly on camera.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Parker picks apart Dons and lets them know Luke Parker produces a quality step and finish and taunts the Bombers afterwards

The Bombers may well be seeking retribution this week but Parker is optimistic that his teammates will be there for support.

"I hope they'll have my back," he joked.

"We'll wait and see what happens. I don't know what their game plan is or what they're talking about.

"I'm just trying to go down and win a game of football with the boys. Whatever comes my way, if anything, we'll deal with that."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard He's a vegan now: Swans give us a taste of Parker ahead of game 200 Luke Parker plays his 200th game... and his teammates reveal some of his secrets

As a premiership player in just his second season in 2012, and with an All-Australian guernsey to go with his three Bob Skilton Medals including one from last season, the Swans co-captain is well on his way to legend status at the club.

And he'll achieve another major milestone on Saturday when he becomes just the 11th Sydney player to reach the 250-game mark.

Sydney's Luke Parker gathers the ball as Richmond's Kamdyn McIntosh closes in during their round 11 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on May 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's pretty special when you put it that way. It was a childhood dream to play one AFL game let alone 250. It's something I'm really proud of, especially to do it for one club. Sydney's home for me now and I've had such an incredible career so far," he said.

"I'm very excited, it's something that's crept up on me but it's a very proud moment and I'm looking forward to getting down to Melbourne and having another crack.

“I've got about 30 people coming so hopefully it ends well and we can have a bit of a celebration."

Luke Parker handballs during the round eight match between Sydney and Gold Coast at the SCGF on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Over the journey, Parker has emerged as one of the more composed and tough players in the competition, as his two Robert Rose awards will attest, but he still recalls a time when a bit of youthful exuberance took over his personality.

"My first game I had the old sub vest against Port Adelaide. We had a good win that day but all I remember is sprinting from the boundary line straight into the centre bounce and being absolutely cooked by the time I got there I was so excited," he said.

It didn’t take long for Parker to settle into AFL life from that moment, and just 31 games later he was playing in a premiership side.

Luke Parker (right) celebrates Sydney's 2012 premiership with coach John Longmire and Craig Bird. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

He's reflected on the personalities that helped inspire him in those formative years and how that's been reflected in the now famed culture at the Swans.

"I came into a club with incredible leaders. To be able to learn off them – Jude Bolton, Ryan O'Keefe, Kieran Jack, Josh Kennedy, Adam Goodes - all in their prime, they're examples of what this club is built on. Hard work and determination and getting the best out of yourself," he said.

"That's the first thing I noticed coming into the club, no matter who runs out on the weekend you always do it with real pride in the guernsey.

"That mentality still stands up at the Swans."