FATHER-SON draftee Jase Burgoyne will make his debut for Port Adelaide in Sunday's clash against Fremantle.

Jase, the son of 2004 premiership player Peter Burgoyne, was told he would be playing his first game by uncle and 407-game legend Shaun Burgoyne in an emotional announcement.

If you're going to watch one thing today, make it this ?



See the special moment Shaun Burgoyne tells his nephew, Jase, that it's his time to debut ??#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/ZX1qfornps — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) July 1, 2022

The 18-year-old, who was taken with pick No.60 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, is a smooth-moving defender and has averaged over 20 disposals across his 10 SANFL games this year.

The Power will finalise their 22-man squad later on Friday with Darcy Byrne-Jones and Robbie Gray in the mix to return. But Tom Clurey and Orazio Fantasia won't be considered after they were withdrawn from the squad with injuries.

