Jaxon Binns in action for Vic Country against the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JAXON Binns has produced a big midfield performance for Vic Country to help guide his team to a 33-point win over the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.

Binns, from the Dandenong Stingrays, collected 39 disposals and 14 inside 50s in Country's 10.15 (75) to 5.12 (42) win at the Gabba on Sunday.

In a scrappy contest, Country's wealth of midfield contributors overpowered the Allies, who lost their third straight game of the carnival.

Vic Country star Jhye Clark was again excellent, with his intensity and desperation on show throughout the contest. The Geelong Falcons ball-getter collected 27 disposals, 11 marks and booted a goal, while Henry Hustwaite had 29 disposals and Mitch Szybkowski had 29 disposals as well.

Jhye Clark celebrates a goal for Vic Country against the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Small forward Jacob Konstanty kicked three goals as Vic Country's leading goalkicker, while tall forward Aaron Cadman booted 2.3. Young prospect Harley Reid, who is not eligible for the draft until next year, again impressed in defence with 23 disposals after his starring effort last week.

Jacob Konstanty kicks a goal for Vic Country against the Allies in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Country trailed the Allies by six points at the opening change but from then on booted nine goals to three for the rest of the contest as Country's spread of talented prospects came to the fore.

Tasmanian Lachie Cowan was good with 22 disposals, while GWS Academy member Harry Rowston collected a team-high 28 disposals, seven clearances and eight inside-50 entries.

Brandon Leary, a small forward from North Launceston, kicked three goals for the Allies, while Brisbane father-son prospect Jaspa Fletcher, the son of former Lion Adrian, was also strong for his side with 19 touches.

Allies 2.3 3.5 4.9 5.12 (42)

Vic Country 1.3 4.7 7.9 10.15 (75)

GOALS

Allies: Leary 3, Fletcher, Stevens

Vic Country: Konstanty 3, Cadman 2, Barnett, Burgiel, Clark, Clohesy, Long