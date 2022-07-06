Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

JOSH Gabelich's surge up the leaderboard has continued after correctly tipping seven winners last week.

With seven rounds remaining, he is now the outright leader, just one point ahead of two-thirds of the AFL Exchange crew of Riley Beveridge and Sarah Olle, with the third of that trio, Cal Twomey, a further point back alongside Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett.

Riley and Josh have each picked a different winner for Thursday night's Cats-Demons clash, so could this be the week Josh's dream run ends?

Saturday night's clash between St Kilda and Fremantle has split the experts, while Michael 'Fish' Whiting was the only tipster brave enough to back the Suns over the red-hot Tigers.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

JOSH GABELICH

Geelong - two points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 95

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - six points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 94

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - one point

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 94

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 27 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 93

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - five points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 5

Total: 93

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 13 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 93

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 14 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 92

KANE CORNES

Melbourne - eight points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 91

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 13 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 91

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong – six points

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Richmond

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 90

MITCH ROBINSON

Geelong - five points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 87

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne - 16 points

Sydney

Collingwood

Richmond

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Carlton

Last week: 7

Total: 86

TOTALS

Geelong 8-4 Melbourne

Sydney 11-1 Western Bulldogs

Collingwood 12-0 North Melbourne

Gold Coast 1-11 Richmond

St Kilda 6-6 Fremantle

Port Adelaide 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane 12-0 Essendon

Hawthorn 10-2 Adelaide

West Coast 0-12 Carlton