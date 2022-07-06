JOSH Gabelich's surge up the leaderboard has continued after correctly tipping seven winners last week.
With seven rounds remaining, he is now the outright leader, just one point ahead of two-thirds of the AFL Exchange crew of Riley Beveridge and Sarah Olle, with the third of that trio, Cal Twomey, a further point back alongside Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett.
Riley and Josh have each picked a different winner for Thursday night's Cats-Demons clash, so could this be the week Josh's dream run ends?
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND PLAY NOW
Saturday night's clash between St Kilda and Fremantle has split the experts, while Michael 'Fish' Whiting was the only tipster brave enough to back the Suns over the red-hot Tigers.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
Check out the R17 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
JOSH GABELICH
Geelong - two points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 95
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - six points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 94
SARAH OLLE
Geelong - one point
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 94
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 27 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 93
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - five points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 5
Total: 93
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 13 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 93
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - 14 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 92
KANE CORNES
Melbourne - eight points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 91
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong – 13 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 91
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong – six points
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Richmond
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 90
MITCH ROBINSON
Geelong - five points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 87
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne - 16 points
Sydney
Collingwood
Richmond
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Carlton
Last week: 7
Total: 86
TOTALS
Geelong 8-4 Melbourne
Sydney 11-1 Western Bulldogs
Collingwood 12-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 1-11 Richmond
St Kilda 6-6 Fremantle
Port Adelaide 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane 12-0 Essendon
Hawthorn 10-2 Adelaide
West Coast 0-12 Carlton