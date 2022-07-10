This looked so simple seven days ago but since then Essendon has found its missing form and Brisbane has been smashed by injuries and COVID protocols, making Sunday's clash at the Gabba anything but a foregone conclusion.

Geelong's win over Melbourne on Thursday night made the Lions' top-two chances just a little bit trickier and if they drop this one they'll sit a win and significant percentage behind in the race to host a double-chance clash in the first week of finals.

Such concerns are a long way from the Bombers' minds, but a resurgent win over Sydney last week gives Ben Rutten's men a springboard to save face in a season that has gone far from planned, and victory against the Lions will breed hope for the next six weeks and beyond.

The Lions have been forced to make nine changes to the side that seemed to have found its mojo against the Bulldogs in round 16, and the names heading out are significant.

Match Previews R17: Brisbane v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Bombers at the Gabba.

Skipper Dayne Zorko and gun defender Daniel Rich have both been hamstrung, Harris Andrews, Dan McStay, Keidean Coleman, Noah Answerth and Callum Ah Chee are all sidelined by Health and Safety protocols, while Jarrod Berry and Jaxon Prior are also out injured.

Carter Michael will debut for Brisbane after being taken as an Academy pre-selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Rookie Draft. The 20-year-old mid-sized defender is sure to have his hands full in the Lions' decimated back half.

Essendon suffered no injuries against the Swans but lost prolific midfielder Darcy Parish (calf) and defender Mason Redman (H&S protocols) during the week, but Andrew McGrath is back.